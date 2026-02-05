  1. Residential Customers
Violent crime in Siebnen SZ Man suffers life-threatening knife wounds - suspect arrested

Dominik Müller

5.2.2026

The Schwyz cantonal police have arrested a suspect.
Symbolbild: Keystone

A 30-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in Siebnen SZ on Tuesday. A suspect has since been arrested.

05.02.2026, 10:48

A violent crime occurred in Siebnen on Tuesday evening. Shortly before 8 p.m., a third party reported to the Schwyz cantonal police that a 30-year-old Afghan national had been stabbed. The suspected perpetrator fled the scene, as the police reported in a statement

The police were able to arrest the suspect a short time later in Wangen. The 34-year-old German national was handed over to the public prosecutor's office of the canton of Schwyz.

The victim, who suffered life-threatening injuries, was immediately taken to hospital by a third party. The man's condition is now stable.

The circumstances and circumstances of the violent crime are being investigated by the Schwyz cantonal police and the cantonal public prosecutor's office.