The case was heard by the Kreuzlingen district court. Keystone

A 28-year-old man has been convicted of assaulting a senior citizen in her apartment. Despite confessing, his defense lawyer pleaded for acquittal - in vain.

A 28-year-old Moroccan man has been sentenced to several years' imprisonment by the Kreuzlingen district court after he assaulted a 91-year-old woman in her apartment. The incident took place on the evening of January 19, 2024, when the man allegedly forced his way into the senior citizen's apartment in order to steal money and valuables, as reported by the St. Galler Tagblatt newspaper.

According to the report, the woman injured herself during the incident when she tried to defend herself against the attacker. Dramatic scenes are said to have unfolded in the apartment: For example, the man allegedly threatened the senior citizen with a nail file and caused the woman to fall several times.

The defendant's defense argued that it was his brother who had committed the crime, not him. Despite his confession, the defense lawyer claimed that her client was taking the blame in order to protect his brother. The latter had wanted to use the burglary to financially support his sick mother back home. DNA traces found in the apartment were supposed to support this theory.

Long prison sentence

The public prosecutor, on the other hand, was convinced that the accused was the perpetrator. They described the crime as brazen and cruel and pointed out that the evidence was overwhelming. The defense tried to challenge the credibility of the evidence by pointing to the defendant's alcohol consumption and the perpetrator's clothing, which did not match that of the accused.

Ultimately, the court decided that the evidence was sufficient to find the 28-year-old guilty. He was sentenced to an unconditional prison sentence of 43 months and a ten-year ban from the country. He was acquitted of the charge of insulting the police officers, as the officers had not understood the Arabic remarks. The verdict is final.

