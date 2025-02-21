A man tried to attack a rhinoceros at Basel Zoo. KEYSTONE

A man tried to attack a rhinoceros at Basel Zoo on Monday. The cantonal police confirm the incident at the zoo.

Lea Oetiker

On Monday, a man forced his way into an enclosure at Basel Zoo and tried to attack a rhinoceros.

"Although there was contact between the man and the rhino bull Puri, neither the man nor the animal was injured," said a spokeswoman for the zoo at the request of "20 Minuten". The cantonal police confirmed the incident at the zoo.

Neither the spokeswoman nor the police will comment on the motive. According to reports, the man was in an exceptional mental state.