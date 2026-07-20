A man refused to pay health insurance premiums of about 638 francs and took his case all the way to the Federal Supreme Court—with an appeal “drafted” by what he claimed was “artificial intelligence.” That went completely wrong.

Here's what it's all about A man took his case all the way to the Federal Supreme Court to contest unpaid CSS premiums totaling 638.70 francs plus ancillary costs, after the Lucerne Cantonal Court had upheld the claim.

The Federal Supreme Court declined to hear his appeal because it was clearly written by an AI and contained only generic statements without any specific legal arguments.

Lawyers view the ruling as evidence that, while AI can produce linguistically convincing texts, it cannot generate effective legal documents without the user’s legal expertise. Summary created with

The dispute begins with unpaid health insurance premiums. CSS initially billed a man for just over 1,000 francs, but later reduced the amount owed. The remaining balance is 638.70 francs for the months of November 2024 and January 2025, plus late payment interest and collection fees totaling 170 francs.

The man denies the charges—arguing, among other things, that he has already made payments.

The Lucerne Cantonal Court does not believe him. In March 2026, it rules that it is “highly probable” that the premiums are outstanding—and thus sides with CSS. But the insured person does not give up and appeals to the Federal Supreme Court.

The complaint did not provide any arguments

His problem, however, is this: He did not write the appeal himself, which, according to the Federal Court Act, must be drafted “in concise form” (i.e., without lengthy digressions). This is already evident from the subtitle of his submission: “Draft – Factually Strong Version.” No joke.

SP Federal Judge Michael Beusch also smells a rat and immediately realizes that the appeal was “penned” by so-called “artificial intelligence”—though in this case, it would be more accurate to call it an unintelligent machine. In its ruling, the Federal Supreme Court notes that the appeal is full of generic statements—but lacks concrete arguments that hold up in court.

The Federal Supreme Court has made it clear: Anyone who wishes to file a complaint must precisely identify where the lower court violated the law. In other words, anyone who claims that a ruling is incorrect must be able to substantiate that claim. Instead, the SP judge finds only vague criticism and “generic arguments lacking substance”—and therefore refuses to even consider the appeal.

The premium must be paid

This means the Lucerne ruling is now final: The premiums, including interest and fees, are due. Still, the man is getting off relatively lightly. The Federal Supreme Court has waived court costs “in light of the circumstances,” even though it had initially demanded an advance payment of 500 francs.

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What should we make of this ruling? blue News asked around among the legal community. Attorney Claudia V. Brunner explains the legal requirements: “Anyone who wants to win a case in court must examine the facts and determine which laws were violated.” Experts call this “subsumption”: It’s not enough, for example, to simply claim that you paid the premiums. “Rather, a complaint must clearly state: Which premium was paid and when—or, for example, which payment was incorrectly allocated?” says Brunner.

Anyone dealing with such issues can win their case even without legal representation. This is demonstrated by a recent example reported by blue News. “That was already the case before the advent of artificial intelligence,” says Brunner. Tools like ChatGPT and others can certainly speed up legal research—provided that one knows, thanks to training and experience, what to look for in the first place. But it is precisely this expertise that laypeople often lack.

Attorney Daniel Brugger, who specializes in “artificial intelligence” in legal practice, also says that the ruling does not mean that one cannot litigate without legal representation. There are certainly successful examples. But anyone hoping to win a case with a complaint that is obviously generated by AI is like using a high-performance tool on a construction site: in the hands of experts, it multiplies power and precision. “But anyone who can neither read the blueprints nor assess the structural integrity is simply hastening the collapse,” says Brugger.

Federal Supreme Court Decision 9C-235/2026 of June 2, 2026

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