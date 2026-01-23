A 67-year-old man was killed in an accident involving a tractor on Thursday evening in Dürrenroth, Bern. According to initial reports, he was attempting to start the engine when the vehicle ran over him.

The Bern Cantonal Police were called to the scene on Thursday following a fatal accident.

Here's what it's all about A 67-year-old Swiss man was killed in an accident in Dürrenroth on Thursday evening.

According to initial reports, the man was trying to start a tractor.

The vehicle ran him over; the exact circumstances are still under investigation. Summary created with

A 67-year-old man was killed Thursday evening in Dürrenroth, Bern, in an accident involving a tractor.

Shortly after 6:20 p.m., the Bern Cantonal Police received a report that an accident had occurred at Huebbach. An emergency physician and other emergency responders were dispatched immediately.

According to initial reports, the man was trying to start a tractor's engine. He was subsequently run over by the vehicle and suffered such severe injuries that he died at the scene of the accident.

The deceased was a 67-year-old Swiss man from the canton of Bern.

It is still unclear exactly how the accident occurred. The Bern Cantonal Police have launched an investigation. In addition to several police units, an emergency physician and the Bern Institute of Forensic Medicine were also on the scene.