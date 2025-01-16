The Solothurn cantonal police are asking for the help of witnesses in their search for the alleged attackers. Symbolbild: Keystone

Four unknown men attacked and injured a pedestrian in Grenchen SO on Wednesday evening. The police are looking for witnesses.

Dominik Müller

On Wednesday, a 56-year-old man was walking his dog between the south train station and the Kunsthaus in Grenchen SO. At around 9.30 p.m., four currently unknown men physically attacked him, as the Solothurn cantonal police reported in a statement.

The victim sustained injuries that required him to be admitted to hospital. The four men, who were all wearing black jackets, were able to escape unidentified after the incident.

The police immediately launched an investigation into the perpetrators and are looking for witnesses.