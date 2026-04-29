A man paid 22,000 francs to have his ex-partner killed. Picture: Keystone

A custody dispute escalates into a murder plan: A man from the canton of Zurich tried to hire a hitman on the darknet. He was caught, convicted and is now back in court. The case in 5 acts.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man from the canton of Zurich was convicted of attempting to commission a contract killing of his ex-partner on the Darknet.

The crime was unsuccessful, but investigations - including by British authorities - led to his identification and indictment.

The court found him guilty and sentenced him to five years in prison; an appeal against the sentence is now pending at the Zurich High Court. Show more

Hitmen, or contract killers, are mainly known from Hollywood. But this case from the year 2023 shows: They can also be found in the "Säuliamt". At least when it comes to the client Karl F.

From 2010 to 2016, *Karl F. and *Regula M. were a couple. The relationship produced two children. But then they separated - and there was a dispute over custody, which Karl F. lost.

This marked the beginning of a development that is indeed reminiscent of a Hollywood thriller. And the story is not over yet: this Thursday, Karl F. will stand before the Zurich High Court. He is again accused of attempted incitement to murder. But from the beginning.

Who is it about?

Karl F. and Regula M. only lived together until January 2014. Conflicts arose early on in the relationship. They separated in 2016 and the dispute escalated further, particularly over visiting rights and maintenance. The disputes ended up in the district court of Affoltern am Albis several times. Since October 2022, Karl F. has only been allowed to see his children accompanied.

Both sides also filed criminal charges. Karl F. was convicted several times: 2016 for deprivation of liberty, 2019 for neglecting maintenance obligations. The court files do not describe the circumstances in detail.

Karl F. was always successful in his career. He worked in the IT sector and as a project manager. Among other things, he was also employed by well-known banks. According to the court, he played golf in his free time, went for walks and enjoyed the sun on his terrace.

The preparation

The conflict between the parents continued to escalate. On December 22, 2020, according to the indictment, an incident occurred during a visit. The court documents do not say what the incident was. The mother pressed charges again.

Karl F. then had no more contact with his sons. Another hearing was held in December 2022. Again for maintenance payments. According to court documents, Karl F. had not paid maintenance since the last court hearing in 2016. The court ordered him to make monthly maintenance payments totaling 5760 francs. In addition, F. is to pay back payments of around 888,000 francs per child.

The constant court appearances, the distance to his children and the high financial burden seemed to drive Karl F. into a rage. According to the indictment, he began preparing the crime as early as 2021.

He searched the Darknet for opportunities to hire someone to "instill respect in a person". This is the official term for a service on an illegal website on the Darknet. The price: 2500 US dollars.

He later set up encrypted programs and a cryptocurrency account on his computer. These would later help him to pay for the illegal service.

Between December 2022 and January 2023, however, it seemed to F. that instilling fear in his ex was not enough. He decided to hire a contract killer.

The crime

On January 3, 2023, Karl F. registered on a darknet site offering illegal services. These included injuring or killing a person for between 5,000 and 40,000 US dollars. On the same day, the accused commissioned a contract killer under a pseudonym to have his ex-partner Regula M. killed.

During the month of January, the accused corresponded regularly with the operators of the illegal site. He transferred over 22,000 francs in bitcoins. He also obtained specific information: During a walk, he photographed Regula M.'s car and her license plate. He sent these pictures and a photo of M. to the operators of the site.

F. and the operators of the site wrote back and forth. But F. wanted to make sure that the planning was going ahead. When asked when his ex-partner was to be killed, he immediately replied. The deed would be carried out at the end of January. The plan was to kill Regula M. with a firearm as she drove past. However, two days after the announced date, Karl F. discovered that his ex-partner was still alive. He asked about it and was told that the deed would follow. But it never happened.

The trial

On February 1, 2023, two officers stood in front of Regula M. They told her that she had become a "target" on the darknet. Someone wanted to kill her via a contract killing. The officers ask her if she has any idea who would want to do this to her. She could only think of one person: Karl F. He was then interrogated. His personal belongings were confiscated and evidence of the alleged crime was found. After an extensive investigation by the Swiss Criminal Investigation Department, F. was charged.

In January 2025, Karl F. had to answer to the Affoltern district court. The public prosecutor accused him of attempted incitement to murder, punishable preparatory acts for grievous bodily harm and attempted incitement to grievous bodily harm. They demanded a prison sentence of 15 years.

Karl F. denied all charges and demanded a full acquittal. His defense questioned the evidence, in particular the chat logs between Karl F. and the operators of the illegal website and their time stamps. More specifically, it is said that winter and summer time were not specified.

The case also took on an international dimension: the British National Crime Agency (NCA) had provided information to the Swiss authorities that someone from Switzerland was looking for a hitman on the Darknet. Using the images and data sent, the trail could finally be traced back to Regula M. and, through her testimony, to Karl F.

The defense argued that the British authorities may have lured the accused into a trap and operated the platform themselves, which would mean that F. could not be charged under Swiss criminal law in the first place. Karl F. also brought a third person into play: a man named "Tom" from Zurich had hacked into his computer and initiated the order in his name. However, as there was no evidence to support this theory, the court rejected it.

The first verdict

In its ruling, the district court stated that the arguments of the defense were largely unconvincing. It largely followed the prosecution's assessment, but set the sentence significantly lower: The court acquitted Karl F. of attempted incitement to grievous bodily harm and a punishable preparatory act for grievous bodily harm. Karl F. was therefore sentenced to five years' imprisonment. The 762 days already served on remand were taken into account. If Karl F. serves the entire sentence, he would be released in February 2028.

And now?

Karl F. will be back in court this Thursday. Both he and the public prosecutor's office have appealed against the first verdict. Why Karl F. has appealed will not be revealed until the day of the trial. The case will now be retried at the higher court in Zurich - the next higher instance. The claims of the respective parties will also be announced on the day of the trial. blue News will follow the court proceedings on Thursday and report on them on an ongoing basis.

The presumption of innocence applies until a final conviction is handed down.

*Name known to the editors