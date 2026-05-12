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Emmen LU Man wants to reverse out of a parking space - and crashes into a bus

Dominik Müller

12.5.2026

No one was injured in the collision in Emmen LU.
No one was injured in the collision in Emmen LU.
Luzerner Polizei

Two traffic accidents occurred in Emmen LU on Monday. In one case, an unsuccessful parking maneuver resulted in a collision with a bus.

12.05.2026, 14:54

12.05.2026, 14:58

On Monday evening, there was a collision between a car and a bus on Rüeggisingerstrasse in Emmen LU, according to Lucerne police. A car driver reversed out of a parking space and collided with the bus, which was traveling from the Kasernenstrasse stop in the direction of Waldibrücke.

No one was injured. The damage to property amounts to around 30,000 francs.

Another accident occurred in Emmen on Monday: a female driver turned left from Reussmatt into Seetalstrasse in the afternoon. In doing so, she collided with a car that was already driving on Seetalstrasse.

Nobody was injured here either. Property damage amounted to around 12,000 Swiss francs.

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