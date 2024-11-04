23-year-old wanted to sell cough syrup illegally but was robbed. Imago

A 23-year-old wanted to illegally sell 40 bottles of prescription cough syrup. But before the sale could take place, the bottles were stolen by the supposed buyer.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 23-year-old man from St. Gallen attempted to illegally sell 40 bottles of the prescription cough syrup Makatussin.

He was robbed by the supposed buyer and two strangers.

Nevertheless, the public prosecutor's office convicted him of attempted unauthorized distribution of medicinal products. Show more

A 23-year-old wanted to sell another man 40 bottles of Makatussin cough syrup, each containing 80 milliliters, without a doctor's prescription.

But before the drugs were sold or handed over, the supposed buyer contacted via Instagram and two strangers stole all 40 bottles from the St. Gallen man, as "20 Minuten" reports.

Makatussin is a prescription-only medicine containing codeine. The cough syrup is sometimes consumed in combination with sweet drinks such as Sprite to get high. Consumption can lead to addiction.

It is not known where he got the drug from

According to the newspaper, it is not known where the 23-year-old got the bottles from. "The accused knew that he did not have the necessary medical license to sell the medicine and was therefore not authorized to sell it," wrote the public prosecutor's office in the penalty order, which the man received by post in mid-October.

The 23-year-old deliberately disregarded this with his behavior. It is not known how the man from St. Gallen was finally discovered selling the cough syrup.

In mid-October, the St. Gallen public prosecutor's office found the man guilty of attempted, intentional, unauthorized distribution of medicinal products.

He was sentenced to a conditional fine of 20 daily rates of CHF 30 each (total CHF 600). He only has to pay this in cash if he reoffends within two years. However, the 23-year-old must pay the legal costs of CHF 450.

The penalty order is not yet legally binding.