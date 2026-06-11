Parliament wants to make the electronic issuance and redemption of prescriptions mandatory. This move is intended to take the Swiss healthcare system another step toward digitalization.

In the future, patients will be able to receive and fill prescriptions electronically. (Featured image)

On Thursday, the Council of States approved corresponding amendments to the Therapeutic Products Act in a final vote—by a margin of 33 to 1. The goal of the revision is to improve medication safety.

Healthcare professionals will now be required to issue prescriptions exclusively electronically. This applies to both prescriptions and medication plans. The aim is to reduce the risk of incorrect medication dispensing. Additionally, the exchange of information between various healthcare providers is to be improved. However, patients should be able to request a printout of the electronic medication plan if necessary.