Manor is handing over its food stores in Emmen, Basel and Rapperswil to Coop. The picture shows the Manor Food store in the Emmen Center shopping mall.

Manor is handing over three food locations to Coop and is focusing on growth in French-speaking Switzerland and Ticino. A 200-million-franc investment programme is to modernize stores and expand the product range.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Manor is handing over three food locations in German-speaking Switzerland to Coop over the next two years.

The locations affected are in Basel, Emmen and Rapperswil.

The employees are to be taken on by Coop on equivalent terms. Show more

The department store chain Manor wants to concentrate its food supermarkets on French-speaking Switzerland and Ticino in future. Three branches in German-speaking Switzerland are to go to Coop.

Specifically, the three locations in Rapperswil, Emmen and Basel will be affected over the next two years. As part of the takeover, the existing employees are to receive contract offers from Coop with at least equivalent conditions, as the company announced on Wednesday.

At the same time, growth in French-speaking Switzerland and Ticino is to be driven forward. The company is sticking to its investment program of 200 million Swiss francs over the next two years, which it announced at the beginning of the year. The money is to be invested in the redesign of fashion spaces, in home-made and local food offerings as well as in the modernization of food supermarkets, restaurants and the expansion of the omnichannel offering.

According to Manor, it currently operates 25 food supermarkets in Switzerland. There are also 56 department stores and 23 restaurants. The group currently employs around 6800 people in Switzerland.