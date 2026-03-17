Manor will close its department stores in Delémont, Wohlen and Sargans at the beginning of 2027. (archive picture) sda

The department store group Manor is withdrawing from Delémont, Wohlen and Sargans. The three locations are due to close at the beginning of 2027, affecting around 100 employees.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Manor is closing its department stores in Delémont, Wohlen and Sargans at the beginning of 2027.

Around 100 employees will be affected by the decision.

The company is focusing on profitable locations and is handing over the Manora in Haag to Coop. Show more

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, Manor plans to cease operations at its department stores in Delémont, Wohlen and Sargans - including Manor Food and Manora Restaurant - probably in the first quarter of 2027.

Around 100 employees will be affected by the decision. The company is actively looking for follow-up solutions for them both within and outside the company.

The closures are part of a strategic focus on economically viable locations. According to Manor, the affected properties will require considerable investment in the coming years in order to meet structural requirements. This is not proportionate from an economic point of view. The owners are now examining alternative uses.

Investment priorities include in particular the modernization of the department stores in Basel, Lausanne, Vevey, Lugano and Geneva, where extensive renovations have already been carried out. Further projects are planned in Emmen, Lucerne and Pfäffikon.

Manor also intends to hand over the Manora restaurant in Haag to Coop in mid-2027. All employees are to receive a contract offer with at least equivalent conditions as part of the takeover.