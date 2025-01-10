The Reitschule has temporarily closed its doors. (archive picture) sda

The Reitschule has temporarily closed its doors. The reason: various violence and drug-related crimes. There was a recent incident on December 29.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Reitschule Bern is closing its doors until January 22.

Reason: various acts of violence.

A report by "Schweiz aktuell" now shows that there was an incident in front of the Reitschule on December 29 in which a person lost a finger.

The police are said to have been prevented from helping this person. Show more

The Reitschule Bern, an autonomous cultural and meeting center, is closing until 22 January. The reason: massive incidents of violence, drug abuse, gang warfare and the safety of staff and guests is no longer guaranteed, according to the Reitschule.

According to the Bern cantonal police, there are on average at least five violent incidents per month in the Reitschule area.

This was also the case on 29 December 2024, when two rival groups attacked each other, as reported by "Schweiz aktuell". One of the people involved had a finger chopped off. The police seized a machete during their operation. The crime was allegedly committed by a 25-year-old Algerian. This incident is said to have been the straw that broke the camel's back, according to the program.

Police are said to have been prevented from working

The police are also said to have been prevented from helping the person. "It is important for us to be able to do our job. Especially when there are injured people", says Manuel Willi, head of the Bern cantonal police. "One concern would be an exchange with the Reitschule, but this is currently being rejected by the Reitschule," Willi continues. The Reitschule does not wish to comment on this when asked by "Schweiz aktuell".

The report goes on to say that police checks are often disrupted from within the Reitschule.

"The pressure on the Reitschule is great. They also have people who work there and are affected. They see that action is needed now", says Marieke Kruit, Mayor of the SP Bern, to "Schweiz aktuell".

The bourgeois opposition, however, criticizes the fact that little action is taken. The massive violence must be combated with new means: "The municipal council must clearly support the police so that they can carry out their legal duties. And they must finally give up their resistance to video surveillance. The incidents have become more frequent, they are needed," says Alexander Feuz, City Councillor, SVP Bern.