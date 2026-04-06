In March 2024, people will take to the streets in Basel to protest against racism - while studies show how widespread discrimination remains in everyday life. (archive image) sda

Racist attitudes are widespread. A new study from Germany shows that many problematic ideas are still held by the majority. The patterns are also likely to be familiar in this country.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A new study shows: Racist thought patterns are still widespread in Germany - 36% believe in "races of people", 66% consider cultures to be differently "progressive".

A quarter of black people experience open discrimination on a monthly basis.

Trust in state institutions is falling significantly among those affected.

A similar pattern can be seen in Switzerland.

Specialist agencies assume that the number of unreported cases is high and see a need for action, particularly in the authorities, schools and the labor market. Show more

Hardly anyone would describe themselves as racist. At the same time, studies have shown for years that such thought patterns are deeply rooted. In everyday life, in perceptions, in existing power structures and in society. Ideas of inequality between groups and the resulting exclusion have shaped debates for a long time and are becoming more visible again in current political discussions.

The new monitoring report of the National Discrimination and Racism Monitor uses current data to show how widespread such attitudes and experiences are in Germany. Between October 2025 and January 2026, over 8,000 people aged between 18 and 74 living in Germany were surveyed.

The results confirm familiar patterns: scientifically disproven assumptions are still present in large sections of the population.

Widespread prejudices

For example, more than a third of respondents agree with the statement that there are human "races", although this concept has been scientifically refuted for decades - including by UNESCO, which stated back in the 1950s that there are no biological human races.

The figures are even clearer when it comes to cultural attributions. Two thirds of respondents believe that certain cultures are "more advanced and better" than others. Almost one in two people also believe that certain groups are "naturally more industrious".

Racism is not only widespread among overt nationalists, but also among many people who would never describe themselves as racist. KEYSTONE

Such ideas often occur together. For example, those who believe that differences between people are innate also tend to relativize discrimination or dismiss calls for equality as exaggerated. It is striking that these attitudes are not only found in individual milieus, but across the entire population.

Discrimination is part of everyday life for many

What people think has real consequences. For many of those affected, racism manifests itself very concretely in everyday life. A quarter of black people in Germany report being insulted, harassed or attacked at least once a month.

Such experiences are also common among Muslim respondents: 17% experience open discrimination every month, and around a third report incidents within a year. More subtle forms of discrimination are even more common. Almost two thirds of black respondents state that they are regularly ignored or not taken seriously.

While experiences of discrimination in the population as a whole have recently declined somewhat, they remain significantly higher for certain groups. Around 73% of so-called racially marked people - i.e. people who are perceived as "different" due to visible characteristics such as skin color or religious affiliation - have experienced discrimination within a year.

Racism undermines trust

Racism does not only affect those who are directly affected. Almost one in three people state that they have heard of such incidents in their own environment or have observed them themselves. Discrimination therefore has a broad social impact.

This is particularly evident when it comes to trust in the state. People who experience discrimination have significantly less trust in institutions such as the police, government or judiciary. The difference in trust in the police, for example, is around 25 percentage points.

Similar differences can be seen when it comes to trust in the German federal government. This effect is particularly strong among Muslim respondents, for whom trust has declined significantly in recent years. Following the publication of the study, independent anti-discrimination commissioner Ferda Ataman said: "Racist thoughts and actions not only harm those affected, they also endanger our democracy."

Switzerland: less data, similar pattern

Where does Switzerland stand compared to Germany? The monitoring by the Service for Combating Racism is based, among other things, on the "Living together in Switzerland" survey conducted by the Federal Statistical Office in 2024.

In this survey, 17% of the resident population stated that they had experienced racial discrimination in the last five years. This corresponds to around 1.2 million people, almost one in six people living in Switzerland, who cite their nationality, skin color, religion or origin as triggers - but often also characteristics attributed to them by others.

30 percent of people with a migration background report such experiences, compared to 9 percent of people without a migration background. Young people are affected more frequently than average, with 15 to 24-year-olds accounting for around a third of those affected.

Discrimination in the workplace

Discrimination mainly occurs in everyday life. 54 percent of those affected report incidents in the workplace, 30 percent in public spaces and 27 percent at school.

State institutions also play a role: 14% state that they have experienced discrimination by the authorities, 9% by the police. The cases recorded range from verbal abuse and discrimination to structural forms, such as when looking for a job or in contact with public authorities.

The data from the advice network for victims of racism shows the specific dimensions of the reported cases: In 2024, a total of 1211 cases of racial discrimination were documented - almost 40 percent more than in the previous year. There may be various reasons for the increase, such as more incidents or greater awareness and willingness to report.

High number of unreported incidents

Xenophobia and anti-Black racism are particularly common, while anti-Muslim incidents are increasing significantly and anti-Semitic incidents remain at a consistently high level.

The advisory network emphasizes that the figures recorded only reflect part of the reality, as a considerable number of unreported incidents are assumed - many of those affected do not report incidents, for example for fear of consequences or due to a lack of legal options.

Even if the data is not directly comparable, a similar picture emerges between Germany and Switzerland: racist attitudes and discrimination remain widespread - particularly in everyday life and among certain population groups.

The term "race" is heavily loaded in Europe

A look at attitudes among the population also reveals parallels. In Switzerland, a third of the population say they are bothered by people they perceive as "foreign". Men, older people, people without a migration background and people in rural areas are particularly likely to express such reservations.

Similar patterns are also evident in Germany. More than one in ten people believe that discrimination is no longer a serious problem. Almost a third believe that the state and the media give minorities more consideration than they deserve. According to the study, such attitudes are often linked to more openly racist attitudes.

The use of the term "race" is also interesting. While many respondents continue to believe in the existence of different "human races", the word has a strong historical connotation in Europe and is often avoided or only used in quotation marks.

In the USA, on the other hand, the meaning has changed considerably. There, "race" is now often understood as a social category rather than a biological one. In Europe, the word remains linked to the history of racism, colonialism and, in particular, National Socialism.

Need for action in everyday life

For the Specialist Unit for Combating Racism, it is clear that racism is a reality and the existing measures are not enough. In recent years, the cantonal integration programs have established advisory services and raised awareness among authorities. However, according to the specialist unit, these only reach some of those affected. It is therefore calling for the expansion and long-term funding of such services.

The specialist unit also sees a need for action in terms of structures. Discrimination often arises in everyday processes - for example in job applications, in everyday school life or in contact with the authorities. Measures should therefore focus more on these areas. There is a particular need for action in the labor market and education system. Discrimination not only has personal consequences, but also economic ones.

There is also the digital space: racist content is increasingly spreading online. The specialist unit therefore emphasizes that prevention and awareness-raising must also increasingly take place online.

With the new national strategy against racism and anti-Semitism, the Federal Council wants to bundle existing measures and coordinate them more closely. Among other things, it focuses on monitoring, better protection for those affected, structural adjustments in institutions and more awareness-raising in society.