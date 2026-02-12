The majority of households in Switzerland have no problems paying their health insurance premiums. This is the result of a representative survey by the comparison service Comparis. According to the survey, around 59% of households surveyed have no difficulty paying their bills despite constantly rising premiums.
However, there were major differences between the language regions. In German-speaking Switzerland, 63% of those surveyed stated that they were able to pay their premiums without any problems. In French-speaking Switzerland, the figure was 51 percent and in Ticino 40 percent. According to Comparis, insured persons in French-speaking Switzerland and Ticino suffered more from premiums because they were higher there and savings models were used less frequently.
Age and income also played a role: 64% of over 55-year-olds were able to pay their premiums easily, compared to 55% of 18 to 35-year-olds.
Overall, 16% of those surveyed stated that they regularly had problems paying their premiums. According to the survey published on Thursday, households in French-speaking Switzerland (21%) and those with the lowest incomes of up to CHF 4,000 (29%) are particularly affected.
The survey was conducted in December 2025 by the innofact institute among 1039 people throughout Switzerland.