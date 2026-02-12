It was particularly worthwhile for young people to switch health insurers last fall. (theme picture) sda

Despite rising health insurance premiums, the majority of Swiss households have no problem paying their bills. However, a new survey shows clear differences between regions, age groups and incomes.

59 percent of households surveyed say they have no problems paying their health insurance premiums.

According to the survey, the burden is lower in German-speaking Switzerland than in French-speaking Switzerland and Ticino.

16% report regular payment difficulties, with low-income households particularly affected. Show more

The majority of households in Switzerland have no problems paying their health insurance premiums. This is the result of a representative survey by the comparison service Comparis. According to the survey, around 59% of households surveyed have no difficulty paying their bills despite constantly rising premiums.

However, there were major differences between the language regions. In German-speaking Switzerland, 63% of those surveyed stated that they were able to pay their premiums without any problems. In French-speaking Switzerland, the figure was 51 percent and in Ticino 40 percent. According to Comparis, insured persons in French-speaking Switzerland and Ticino suffered more from premiums because they were higher there and savings models were used less frequently.

Age and income also played a role: 64% of over 55-year-olds were able to pay their premiums easily, compared to 55% of 18 to 35-year-olds.

Overall, 16% of those surveyed stated that they regularly had problems paying their premiums. According to the survey published on Thursday, households in French-speaking Switzerland (21%) and those with the lowest incomes of up to CHF 4,000 (29%) are particularly affected.

The survey was conducted in December 2025 by the innofact institute among 1039 people throughout Switzerland.