According to a statement from the Valais police, several people have died in the accident and numerous others have been injured. The figures currently circulating are staggering: according to Le Nouvelliste, around 40 people are believed to have fallen victim to the flames. Almost 100 people were injured, many of them seriously - with extensive burns, as a medical source confirmed to RTS.

Police spokesman Gaëtan Lathion also spoke of an explosion of unknown origin that may have sparked the fire. A huge rescue operation has been underway since the early hours of the night. However, the situation is under control. Helicopters from Air Glaciers, Rega and an Italian rescue helicopter are transporting the injured to nearby hospitals in French-speaking Switzerland.

The affected area was completely cordoned off and a no-fly zone was established over Crans-Montana. A helpline has been set up for relatives on 084 811 21 17.

The emergency services have been on site since the early hours of the morning. AFP

Due to the acute shortage of medical supplies, the Geneva University Hospital (HUG) took action: yesterday evening it sent urgently needed medication to the Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV), where numerous victims are being treated. The HUG itself has already admitted the first patients and is expecting more.

According to the newspaper 24 Heures, doctors and psychologists are also on duty. Temporary emergency accommodation for the injured has been set up in several parts of the resort. Investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing. Further details on the cause of the incident are still pending.