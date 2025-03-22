Many Swiss municipalities switched off the lights for Earth Hour - Gallery The city of Geneva on Saturday evening during "Earth Hour" without "Jet d'Eau". . . Image: Keystone . . .and with a water fountain after the lights were switched back on. Image: Keystone Many Swiss municipalities switched off the lights for Earth Hour - Gallery The city of Geneva on Saturday evening during "Earth Hour" without "Jet d'Eau". . . Image: Keystone . . .and with a water fountain after the lights were switched back on. Image: Keystone

Lights out as a sign for the planet and more climate protection: as part of "Earth Hour", several Swiss municipalities switched off the lights for an hour.

SDA

In several Swiss municipalities, well-known buildings and landmarks were not illuminated for an hour on Saturday evening.

The reason for this was the "Earth Hour" campaign by the nature conservation organization WWF.

This year, the cities of Bern, Lenzburg AG, Lucerne, Morges and Montreux in the canton of Vaud, Fribourg, Lausanne, Geneva and the Ticino towns of Chiasso, Mendrisio and Locarno took part in "Earth Hour". Show more

As in previous years, it wanted to set an example for the planet and more climate protection with this campaign. Private individuals were also called upon to take part in the campaign and switch off the lights between 8.30 p.m. and 9.30 p.m., as the WWF announced in advance.

In Geneva, for example, the lighting of the "Jet d'Eau", the large water fountain in the lake in front of the city of Calvin, was switched off.

According to the WWF, the Dolder Grand Hotel in Zurich also remained in the dark for an hour.

According to the WWF, the hottest year and the hottest decade since records began are behind us. The oceans are also hotter than ever before. The effects of the climate crisis are also being felt in Switzerland. The number of hot days is increasing, summers are becoming drier and rainfall heavier.