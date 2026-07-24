Pain, infections, or psychological distress: More than 20,000 girls and women living in Switzerland have undergone or are at risk of female genital mutilation. In an interview, Ann Schädler from the Zurich-based organization FGMhelp explains the consequences of the practice, why those affected only speak out here—and how to recognize when a girl might be at risk.

On the left is an uncircumcised vulva; to the right are Type I, Type II, and Type III genital circumcision.

Tradition and Trauma "Many women talk to us about their female genital mutilation for the first time."

Here's what it's all about According to FGMhelp, female genital mutilation affects more than 20,000 girls and women in Switzerland. The specialized center in the Canton of Zurich primarily provides counseling to those affected who are experiencing physical symptoms and psychological consequences.

Ann Schädler, head of the specialized unit, emphasizes that education and culturally sensitive counseling are crucial for addressing the issue of female genital mutilation.

Together with advocates from the respective communities, FGMhelp provides information on women’s health, the consequences of female genital mutilation, and support services available in Switzerland. Summary created with

The Canton of Zurich’s resource center for female genital mutilation, FGMhelp, has been in operation since February 2024. It was established on behalf of the Zurich Department of Health. According to an article in the “Tages-Anzeiger” , you receive a new inquiry every four days. Who contacts you?

Ann Schädler: For the most part, we provide counseling to women and girls who have already been circumcised. Often, these are women or girls who were circumcised in their country of origin and are now applying for asylum in Switzerland. The federal asylum centers in the canton of Zurich are a major source of referrals. They refer those affected to us when they express physical or psychological symptoms. It’s not uncommon for the women to be accompanied by their partners.

What kinds of concerns or questions do women bring to you?

Many suffer from physical symptoms such as pain, infections, or itching. Some have questions about intimacy, sexuality, or the psychological distress caused by female genital mutilation. We often refer them to specialized professionals—in Zurich, there are gynecologists, psychotherapists, and physical therapists who are knowledgeable about the issue of female genital mutilation.

Ann Schädler is a social worker and heads the Canton of Zurich's resource center on female genital mutilation. zvg

What health problems does female genital mutilation cause?

This varies from person to person and depends on the type of circumcision. The majority of circumcised women and girls experience pain in the genital area due to scar tissue and recurring infections.

In the most severe form of female genital mutilation, the entire external genitalia—that is, the labia, clitoral hood, and clitoral glans—are removed, and the wound is sewn shut, leaving only a small opening. Many women who have undergone this procedure report pain at the suture site, inflammation, problems urinating, and pain during sexual intercourse. Menstrual blood also cannot drain properly, leading to blood pooling, which can cause serious infections.

Psychologically, circumcision can lead to anxiety disorders, depression, sleep disturbances, relationship strain, or feelings of powerlessness.

Countries such as Somalia, Eritrea, Sudan, Egypt, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Mali, and Djibouti, in particular, have high rates of female genital mutilation. As a woman who does not come from one of these countries, how do you approach counseling?

We conduct all our counseling sessions with community liaisons—women from the respective communities. They handle both linguistic and intercultural translation. Especially when it comes to questioning traditions, it’s helpful that the community liaisons can build bridges.

How do you approach these conversations?

We usually start off the same way. We begin by discussing women’s health and the female body, explain the Swiss healthcare system, and talk about what can be done to address certain health issues.

FGMhelp uses these models in its counseling sessions—on the left is an uncircumcised vulva, followed by Type I, Type II, two versions of Type III, and Type IV genital mutilation. Leah Brickhouse of Sol Sisters (solsisters.se)

Then we’ll work with vulva models made of Fimo—both circumcised and uncircumcised. Together, we’ll examine the anatomy and explain the function of each part. This also allows us to demonstrate the different types of circumcision. Many women and girls find it helpful to see and touch these models directly. How the counseling session proceeds from there varies greatly from person to person.

Types of Circumcision According to the WHO, there are four types of female genital mutilation: Type I, the “clitoridectomy ,” refers to the partial or complete removal of the externally visible clitoral glans and/or the clitoral hood.

,” refers to the partial or complete removal of the externally visible clitoral glans and/or the clitoral hood. Type II, “excision” , involves the partial or complete removal of the externally visible part of the clitoris as well as the inner labia. In some cases, the outer labia are also mutilated.

, involves the partial or complete removal of the externally visible part of the clitoris as well as the inner labia. In some cases, the outer labia are also mutilated. Type III, known as “infibulation” , is the most severe form of female genital mutilation. In this procedure, the clitoris and labia are completely removed, and the wound is sewn shut, leaving only a small opening. Urine and menstrual blood are supposed to drain through this small opening, but penetration is not possible. Penetration on the wedding night or during childbirth can reactivate or even exceed the pain and trauma of female genital mutilation.

, is the most severe form of female genital mutilation. In this procedure, the clitoris and labia are completely removed, and the wound is sewn shut, leaving only a small opening. Urine and menstrual blood are supposed to drain through this small opening, but penetration is not possible. Penetration on the wedding night or during childbirth can reactivate or even exceed the pain and trauma of female genital mutilation. Type IV includes all other medically unjustified procedures that cause lasting damage to the vulva and clitoris. Examples include cauterization, burning, abrasion, and the application of substances that damage nerves or cause numbness. According to the children’s charity UNICEF, more than 230 million women and girls alive today have undergone some form of female genital mutilation. In Switzerland, according to FGMhelp, more than 20,000 girls and women are affected or at risk. About 2,900 of them live in the canton of Zurich.

In some communities, female genital mutilation is deeply entrenched. In Somalia, for example, 98 percent of women have undergone the procedure. How do these women respond to these discussions?

It happens time and again that women come to us to talk about female genital mutilation, their bodies, or intimacy for the first time. Many have had little access to information up until now. But during our conversations, most come to realize that female genital mutilation is linked to their symptoms, that it is a source of distress, and that it has health consequences. Many then find the courage to question this tradition.

Female genital mutilation has been practiced in some communities for generations. Why are women beginning to question this practice?

This issue is becoming increasingly prominent. Thanks to digitalization and improved education in their countries of origin, women have more opportunities to educate themselves. The fact that they live in Switzerland can also help. In addition, awareness-raising and prevention efforts have been expanded in Switzerland. Here, we’re trying to reach out directly to people who come from countries with high rates of female genital mutilation.

What is the rationale for circumcision?

It varies depending on the community. You can’t pin it down to a single country, continent, or religion. Many arguments stem from patriarchal structures—such as the idea that a woman must prove her virginity or purity. It often has to do with social belonging, societal recognition, or marriageability. There’s also no typical age at which a girl is circumcised; that, too, depends very much on the community.

How great is the risk that girls in Switzerland will undergo female genital mutilation?

There are no reliable figures on this. Since our center was established, we have not been aware of any cases of female genital mutilation in the canton of Zurich—neither involving a girl who was circumcised in Switzerland nor a girl living in Switzerland who was taken abroad for the procedure. We always ask the women who come to us for counseling whether they have daughters. Those who do have daughters are all clearly opposed to their daughters being circumcised. It often gives them strength to know that they are in a place where they can critically question the practice.

We also make it clear to parents that circumcision has been a criminal offense in Switzerland since 2012. The Federal Office of Public Health provides an information sheet in various languages that explains the legal situation. The document is intended to support families and girls in standing up to social and family pressure within their communities in their country of origin and in the diaspora. Knowing that they could face imprisonment may help parents justify their decision to friends or family members.

How can outsiders tell if a girl is at risk of being circumcised?

There are warning signs. First, of course, that the family comes from a country with a high rate of female genital mutilation—especially if you know that the mother and sisters have also undergone the procedure. You should also take notice if a long trip is planned and a girl, for example, mentions a special ceremony that is coming up. Or if she expresses great fear about the trip. But be careful not to stigmatize her!

And what should you do if you have a suspicion?

We regularly receive inquiries from schools or after-school care centers that have suspicions or are unsure about a situation. We greatly appreciate these inquiries and advise everyone to reach out to us first before, for example, contacting the police. Together, we can assess the situation and offer advice on how to talk to the parents.

We’ve had good experiences with this. We’ve often received feedback from professionals that parents were grateful to have the topic brought up and to have had the opportunity to express their views. Everyone spoke out clearly against circumcision.