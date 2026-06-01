The young lynx still looks out into the world a little shyly. Keystone

More young animals were born at Goldau Nature and Animal Park this spring than in other years. The bears, wolves, lynxes, bison, Alpine ibex and dwarf goats have all given birth.

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Some of the young animals are already roaming the enclosures in public, while others are still in a protected area. Many visitors are already familiar with the young bears Taya and Tarek, Goldau Nature and Animal Park announced on Monday.

Three young lynx are still mostly in the whelping box. The zoo announced that they would be showing themselves more frequently over the next few weeks. The lynx offspring are an important contribution to the European Endangered Species Programme (EEP).

For the first time in 13 years, there were offspring among the wolves. At least one cub has been found, the zoo is pleased to report. It is still in the protected area.

The alpine ibex, mouflon and dwarf goats also had offspring. According to the zoo, the young animals can be seen resting, climbing and playing in their enclosures or close to their parents. The two young female bison are also easy to see. Northern bald ibises and bar-headed geese have also hatched.

The young animals are not only important for the conservation of the species, explained the zoo. They would also have an impact on the everyday lives of the adult animals and keep them busy. They would also create new social situations.