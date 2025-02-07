Fish seller Marco Odermatt fears that the troublemaker is driving his customers away. Screenshot / Tele M1

Shopkeepers at Markthof Nussbaumen are battling with a man who is harassing customers and staff. Fish seller Marco Odermatt and others are affected by the incidents.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man is harassing customers and sales clerks at Markthof Nussbaumen AG, committing vandalism and theft in several stores.

The store owners fear losing customers due to the troublemaker.

The Aargau cantonal police have been informed of the incidents and recommend that further incidents be reported. Show more

The Markthof in Nussbaumen AG has only just recovered from the effects of an explosion in June 2024 when the store operators are confronted with a new problem. A man is harassing customers and sales clerks and smearing the stores.

One of those affected is Marco Odermatt. No, not the famous ski hero, but his namesake, a local fish seller. "He's insulting, he's always talking so much that you can't serve the customers," Odermatt tells Tele M1. He now fears losing customers.

Other people affected also report similar experiences. An anonymous store owner says that the man is aggressive and abuses both customers and staff. She also discovered graffiti on her store. A video published on Facebook shows a store being pelted with raw eggs.

Man also allegedly stealing

The employees of a pharmacy in the Markthof have also had negative experiences. One employee told "Tele M1" that fewer customers were coming in because they felt uncomfortable.

According to the report, the man does not limit himself to insults and vandalism, but also occasionally steals from the stores. At least ten stores are said to be affected by his thefts and threats.

Police are aware of incidents

The Aargau cantonal police are aware of the incidents and advise people to call the police in the event of further incidents. Media spokesman Daniel Wächter explains that the police can check the person and send them away if necessary. The property owners also have the option of expelling the man from the premises. Despite being banned from several stores, the troublemaker does not comply.

Meanwhile, Marco Odermatt and the other store owners hope that the man will soon be brought to justice.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.