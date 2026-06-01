"It's no use pretending once again that it wasn't an act of terrorism": Zurich Security Director Mario Fehr (non-party) criticized the left-wing parties on Monday. (archive picture) Keystone

The knife attack in Winterthur continues to cause political tensions. Security Director Mario Fehr accused the left-wing parties in the Zurich Cantonal Council of obstructing effective terror prevention. The Greens countered with criticism of Fehr's communication after the crime.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Mario Fehr sharply criticized the left-wing parties in the Zurich Cantonal Council for their stance on terror prevention.

The security director sees data protection regulations as an obstacle to the exchange of information between authorities.

The Greens accuse Fehr of being too hasty in publicly labeling the alleged perpetrator as a terrorist. Show more

Zurich's Director of Security Mario Fehr (independent) harshly criticized the left-wing parties in the cantonal council on Monday. They would do anything to prevent effective prevention of acts of terrorism such as the one in Winterthur.

"There's no point in pretending once again that it wasn't an act of terrorism", said Fehr in parliament. The Office of the Attorney General is now also investigating suspected terrorism. It would also not help to "explain the act away into the realm of psychology". The population will no longer accept this from the left-wing parties.

You can't keep calling for more prevention and at the same time do everything you can to prevent it. "Data protection prevents authorities from informing each other."

In this case, Winterthur Psychiatry did not have access to the criminal records of the Islamist with a criminal record. It classified him as "not a danger to himself or others" and released him. Fehr described this as an "obvious misjudgement".

Criticism of the naming of names

The Greens, on the other hand, criticized Fehr for his pithy words at the media conference shortly after the crime. Benjamin Krähenmann said that naming the perpetrator by his full name was rash and unnecessary. "He was already under arrest." The classification as an "act of terrorism" was also too quick for the Greens. It was up to the Office of the Attorney General to investigate the crime objectively and completely.

Fehr, the non-party security director, received support from the right: "This terrorist attack is the result of a failed security and migration policy," said SVP cantonal councillor Tobias Weidmann. "The population rightly expects politicians to take action." Expatriation must be considered.

Fehr calls for revocation of citizenship

Fehr is calling for the Turkish-Swiss dual citizen to be stripped of his citizenship and deported to Turkey. According to the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM), ten such proceedings have been initiated in the last ten years. In seven of these, citizenship was ultimately revoked.

The 31-year-old arrested, who attacked three passers-by with a knife at Winterthur railroad station on Thursday, is now in custody. The Office of the Attorney General has not revealed whether he has already been questioned.

For tactical investigative reasons, the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland did not provide any further details on Monday when asked. The presumption of innocence applies, they emphasized.

The 31-year-old Islamist with a criminal record attacked passers-by at Winterthur train station on Thursday and injured three men, one of whom had to undergo emergency surgery for a stab wound to the thigh.