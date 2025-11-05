After being interrupted by whistles and boos, Federal Councillor Martin Pfister was still able to give his lecture on the Bilateral Agreements III at the University of Geneva. Keystone

Booing for Martin Pfister: the Federal Councillor was booed by pro-Palestinian demonstrators during a lecture at the University of Geneva. He was only able to start his speech after a 25-minute delay.

Prior to this, the Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport had decided to stick with the purchase of the Israeli drone system ADS-15.

"No collaborators in our uniforms", "Israel terrorist, Pfister accomplice" and other objections were heard in the hall. Show more

Federal Councillor Martin Pfister was booed and jeered by pro-Palestinian demonstrators at the University of Geneva on Wednesday evening. It was only after 25 minutes that the Defense Minister was able to begin his presentation on the treaty package with the EU.

The booing and catcalls began as soon as Pfister entered the speaker's platform at 6.45 pm. The reason for this was the decision by the Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport to stick with the purchase of the Israeli ADS-15 drone system.

Police officers in combat gear in the hall

"No collaborators in our uniforms", "Israel terrorist, Pfister accomplice" and "Free Palestine" were chanted by around fifty people in the 600-seat hall. Pfister left the hall after five minutes, while Geneva State Councillor and Finance Director Nathalie Fontanet discussed with the demonstrators.

At 6.55 pm, police officers in riot gear entered the hall, whose appearance ensured calm. Escorted by plainclothes police officers, the demonstrators gradually left the lecture hall calmly.

Before the start of Pfister's lecture, which was organized by the University of Geneva and a committee, around forty people had gathered in front of the Unidufour building. They accused Switzerland of complicity in the "genocide in Gaza". Initially prevented from entering the building, they were eventually allowed into the hall, where other people recognizable as activists were already sitting.

University spokesman Marco Cattaneo said that the university's attitude was to allow people to express themselves. The rule was to listen instead of interrupting entire events.

When the Federal Councillor finally returned to the stage to the applause of the audience, loud shouts of protest rang out from outside the hall.