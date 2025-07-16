Losing his chief of staff: Martin Pfister. sda

Barely 100 days in office and things are already shaking up in the Department of Defense. Chief of Staff Davide Francesco Serrago is leaving the General Secretariat - officially voluntarily, but behind the scenes there is talk of power struggles.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Martin Pfister's Chief of Staff Serrago is leaving for the private sector in September.

Internal sources speak of tensions with Secretary General Büchel.

Minister Pfister is clearing out - several Amherd confidants have already left. Show more

Martin Pfister, who has been Federal Councillor for a good three months, is experiencing turbulent weeks in his defense department. The construction sites are numerous: a complex army expansion, expensive procurement projects such as the F-35 jet, plus an uncertain environment due to the war in Ukraine.

And now a prominent departure: Chief of Staff Davide Francesco Serrago is leaving the General Secretariat in September. Officially, the DDPS tells CH Media that he is leaving "at his own request".

Behind the scenes, however, there are other rumors, writes the newspaper. It is said to have crackled between Serrago and Secretary General Daniel Büchel, with several insiders speaking of a power struggle that Serrago lost.

Amherd confidants are being moved

Serrago is no stranger: In the department since 2010, most recently responsible for strategy and law, alongside being a colonel on the general staff and commander of Cyber Battalion 42 - a prestigious project. His departure fits the pattern that is emerging under Pfister. The centrist Federal Councillor appears to be gradually parting ways with people who were close to his predecessor Viola Amherd. Several of Amherd's party colleagues in Valais were moved or dismissed in the first few days of his inauguration.

While Pfister wants to strengthen project management with new structures - now headed by Robert Scheidegger, formerly financial controller - two key positions are still open: Who will become head of the army and who will take over the intelligence service? Names are circulating, but no decisions have yet been made.

For Pfister, one thing is clear: in a department with projects worth billions and growing pressure from outside, he obviously wants to install his own people quickly. It comes as no surprise that this is causing old ties to slip.