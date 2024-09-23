The police were able to arrest the burglar on the spot. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

On Sunday night, a robbery took place in a residential building in Endingen AG. A couple were woken up and threatened by a masked man.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you An 18-year-old Swiss man was arrested and confessed to carrying out an armed robbery on a married couple in their home.

The perpetrator threatened the couple with a knife, stole cash and valuables, and locked the victims in the bathroom; both were unharmed.

The suspect is in custody and the Brugg-Zurzach public prosecutor's office is conducting criminal proceedings for robbery. Show more

The unidentified man was able to flee the scene with the loot. In the meantime, a suspect has been identified and arrested. The Brugg-Zurzach public prosecutor's office is conducting a criminal investigation into robbery against the 18-year-old Swiss national.

On July 21, 2024, a masked man forced his way into an apartment in an apartment building after 3 a.m. and threatened the couple living there with a knife. After stealing cash and valuables, he took the smartphones from the woman and her husband and locked them both in their bathroom. He then left the apartment and fled (we reported). The husband was able to free himself via the bathroom window and alert the police at around 3:30 am. The couple were unharmed in the robbery and escaped with a scare.

Both the search launched with several police patrols and the subsequent appeal for witnesses were initially unsuccessful. However, one lead led the investigating authorities to an 18-year-old man. The Swiss national was located and arrested a few days ago. When questioned, he confessed to having committed the robbery.

The competent compulsory measures court ordered the pre-trial detention requested by the Brugg-Zurzach public prosecutor's office. The criminal proceedings initiated by the public prosecutor's office are still ongoing. The man must expect to be charged with robbery.

He is presumed innocent until a final verdict is reached.