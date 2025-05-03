Riots broke out in the barracks area of Zurich on Monday night BRK News

People wearing masks fought a street battle with the police in Zurich. The police responded with tear gas, water cannons and rubber buckshot.

Dominik Müller

There were serious riots in the city of Zurich on Saturday night. In the early hours of the morning, there was damage to property and acts of violence around the Kasernenareal, where May Day celebrations were still taking place until midnight, reports BRK News.

Unknown persons, estimated to be several dozen mostly masked young people from the left-wing autonomous scene, set up burning roadblocks made of containers, e-scooters and other objects. Stones, glass bottles and pyrotechnic objects were thrown at police officers from their ranks. One officer was injured - he suffered cuts.

The Zurich city police responded with a massive deployment, using a water cannon, tear gas and rubber buckshot. The riots continued into the early hours of the morning. The Zurich professional fire department was also deployed. Under police protection, they extinguished several sources of fire - including a fire engine.