A man tries to rob a self-service store in Wängi, Thurgau, and is filmed by a surveillance camera. The owner is now taking the law into her own hands.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Wängi TG, a man steals goods and cash worth 500 to 700 francs from a self-service store - a camera films him.

The owner publishes the video on the internet and searches for the thief.

The police advise against vigilante justice, as publishing the images could be a criminal offense. Show more

Self-service shops are becoming increasingly popular. In the countryside, they usually sell fresh regional products. Payment is made in cash, which is placed in a cash box, or via Twint.

The store owners trust that the goods will actually be paid for. Jenny Sommer, who runs one such store in Wängi, is no exception.

Sack as a disguise

In mid-August, the Thurgau woman sees on the surveillance camera how a man enters the shop with a sack over his head and heads straight for the cash register.

He then takes off his disguise and realizes that he is being filmed. Even covering the camera doesn't help - his face is clearly visible in the pictures.

The man tries to correct his mistake. But it's no use. Screenshot

As reported by "FM1Today", the thief is said to have stolen products and money worth between 500 and 700 francs.

Owner takes the law into her own hands - police advise against it

This is not the first time the thief has helped himself without paying, as the owner told "FM1Today". It is already the third robbery within a week. Which is why Sommer has now posted the video from the surveillance camera on the internet to search for the man.

The police advise against this type of vigilante justice, as Rolf Frei, media spokesman for the Thurgau cantonal police, told the eastern Swiss media outlet.

"Basically, the investigation of such criminals is the job of the police and not of private individuals," says Frei. Publishing the video footage on your own initiative could be punishable by law.

Jenny Sommer doesn't think so. She will continue to act in this way and publish the images. "There's a lot of work behind it and these people should realize that," she adds.

The woman from Thurgau has now filed a complaint against persons unknown - and the police investigation has already begun.