Ten people are injured in the accident. Kapo UR

There is a pile-up on the A2 before the Gotthard on Wednesday. Four people were seriously injured and a total of 10 people had to be taken to hospital.

Sven Ziegler

At around 2.30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, there was an accident involving several vehicles on the A2 highway near Wassen UR in the southbound direction.

For unknown reasons, the driver of a car with Luxembourg license plates hit the rear of a German vehicle in front of him in the normal lane at high speed. As a result, the first car collided with a passenger car from the canton of Zurich driving in the overtaking lane, before it finally collided with a third vehicle with Italian license plates in the normal lane and finally came to a standstill.

As a result of the accident, four people sustained serious injuries and six sustained minor injuries. They were taken to hospital by Rega and several ambulance services. The damage to property amounted to around 65,000 Swiss francs.

The A2 highway had to be closed southbound from Wassen for around 90 minutes as extensive rescue and clean-up work was required. Traffic was diverted during this time.

Rega, the rescue service of the Uri Cantonal Hospital, the rescue services from Nidwalden and the "Tre Valli Soccorso", the Gotthard Damage Service, the Office for National Roads Operations, a towing service from the region and the Uri Cantonal Police were deployed.