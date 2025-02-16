A total of 5 cars crashed. Kapo Solothurn

A rear-end collision involving five cars occurred on the overtaking lane of the A1 highway near Oberbuchsiten SO on Saturday afternoon. Three people sustained minor to moderate injuries.

Sven Ziegler

On Saturday shortly before 2.30 p.m., a rear-end collision involving five cars occurred on the overtaking lane of the A1 highway near Oberbuchsiten, in the direction of Bern. This was reported by the Solothurn cantonal police

Three drivers sustained minor to moderate injuries. Two of them had to be taken to hospital by the ambulance service. Four cars involved in the accident had to be removed by a towing company. This incident led to corresponding traffic obstructions.