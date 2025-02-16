Near Oberbuchsiten SOMass crash involving 5 cars on the A1 - 3 people injured
Sven Ziegler
16.2.2025
A rear-end collision involving five cars occurred on the overtaking lane of the A1 highway near Oberbuchsiten SO on Saturday afternoon. Three people sustained minor to moderate injuries.
16.02.2025, 08:36
16.02.2025, 08:57
Sven Ziegler
On Saturday shortly before 2.30 p.m., a rear-end collision involving five cars occurred on the overtaking lane of the A1 highway near Oberbuchsiten, in the direction of Bern. This was reported by the Solothurn cantonal police
Three drivers sustained minor to moderate injuries. Two of them had to be taken to hospital by the ambulance service. Four cars involved in the accident had to be removed by a towing company. This incident led to corresponding traffic obstructions.