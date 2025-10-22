Several cars were wrecked after the accident. Kapo SO

A spectacular accident involving five cars occurred on the A2 near Hägendorf SO on Wednesday morning. No one was injured, but traffic in both directions came to a temporary standstill.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A driver lost control near Hägendorf and crashed into another vehicle.

As a result, a car broke through the central crash barrier and collided in the oncoming lane.

Five cars were damaged, but no one was injured. Show more

On Wednesday morning, a traffic accident involving five vehicles occurred on the A2 highway near Hägendorf (SO). According to the Solothurn cantonal police, a dangerous skidding maneuver occurred shortly before 8 a.m. in the direction of Basel.

For reasons as yet unexplained, a driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into another car. The driver of that car was also thrown out of her lane by the impact, whereupon she broke through the central crash barrier and collided with another car in the opposite lane.

Two additional vehicles were damaged by flying debris. In total, five cars were involved in the accident - four of which had to be towed away.

According to the police, no one was injured. However, the highway facilities suffered considerable damage. Employees of National Roads Northwestern Switzerland (NSNW) were deployed to secure the damaged crash barriers and roadway sections.

The accident caused traffic delays in both directions during the morning hours, both in the direction of Basel and Lucerne. The situation returned to normal around midday.

The police are now investigating how the loss of control occurred.