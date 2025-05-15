Five vehicles were involved in the accident. Kapo AG

On Thursday morning, a delivery truck hit the end of a traffic jam on the A1 near Birmenstorf without braking. Five vehicles were involved in the accident. Four people were injured.

Sven Ziegler

At around 7.20 a.m. on Thursday, traffic was backed up on the A1 highway in the direction of Bern. At Birmenstorf, a Mercedes delivery van hit the end of the queue of vehicles without braking. A Peugeot van was pushed onto three other vehicles.

A total of five vehicles were involved. One person was trapped in one of the vehicles and was freed by the fire department. Four of the seven vehicle occupants were injured - two seriously and two slightly. All of the injured were taken to hospital by ambulance. The vehicles sustained extensive material damage.

The Aargau cantonal police are currently investigating the cause of the accident. The alleged driver of the van, a 77-year-old German citizen, has not yet been questioned. The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation.

Due to the accident, the A1 in the direction of Bern had to be temporarily closed completely, including the Baden-West entrance. One lane was open again from 08:00 and two from 08:20. The closures were completely lifted at 09.45. The accident led to considerable traffic obstructions in the region. Traffic also came to a standstill on the opposite carriageway in the direction of Zurich, but only because of rubberneckers.