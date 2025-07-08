Five vehicles were involved in the accident. Kapo Solothurn

There was a collision between a truck and four cars on the A1 highway near Deitingen SO on Monday afternoon. Two people were slightly injured.

Sven Ziegler

At around 12.15 p.m. on Monday afternoon, a collision occurred between a truck and four cars on the A1 highway near Deitingen in the direction of Zurich. This was reported by the Solothurn cantonal police.

Two people were slightly injured in the accident. They were taken to hospital by ambulance. The accident was probably caused by a medical problem.

The exact circumstances of the accident are being clarified by the police. In addition to several patrols from the Solothurn cantonal police and the Bern cantonal police, the rescue service, several towing companies and Nationalstrassen Nordwestschweiz AG (NSNW) were also deployed.

As a result of this incident, only one lane of the A1 highway could be used in the area of the accident for around one and a half hours. The Kriegstetten entrance and the Luterbach junction were also closed for almost two hours during the recovery work. This led to traffic obstructions.