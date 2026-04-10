The bilingual Biel regional broadcaster Telebielingue has definitively lost its license for the Grand Chasseral, Seeland and Biel region. sda

Over 50 media professionals are facing job losses at the regional broadcaster TeleBielingue. Following the definitive loss of the TV license and millions in licence fee money, a consultation process is now underway.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Over 50 media professionals are facing job losses at the regional broadcaster TeleBielingue.

Following the definitive loss of the TV license and millions in fee money, a consultation process is now underway.

According to the union, the workforce is unsettled. Show more

More than 50 media professionals are affected by the announced mass redundancies at regional broadcaster Tele Bielingue. This was announced by the Syndicom trade union on Friday. 40 employees and 16 regularly employed freelance media professionals will lose their jobs.

The owner of the station, the Gassmann Group, had already announced last week that it would be terminating the employment contracts at the end of July 2026. The background to this is the definitive loss of the TV license. As a result, TeleBielingue will lose around CHF 3.7 million a year in license fees.

In the dispute over the broadcasting license, the Federal Administrative Court ruled at the end of March that the bilingual broadcaster Canal B would take over the Bernese Jura, Biel and Seeland coverage area in future.

Current situation puts strain on staff

In the current consultation process, Syndicom is representing the interests of the workforce together with an elected staff delegation. The aim is to preserve as many jobs as possible.

According to Syndicom, the current situation is placing a heavy burden on the workforce: uncertainty has prevailed for over two years due to the concession dispute. At the same time, employees are expected to continue operations without restrictions until mid-2026.