The headquarters of the Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) in Bern. (archive picture) sda

The Federal Administrative Court declares the FIS practice of radio and cable reconnaissance to be unconstitutional. It violates fundamental rights due to a lack of guarantees and supervision. Five years to revise the law

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Administrative Court in St. Gallen declares the FIS's radio and cable reconnaissance unconstitutional as it violates fundamental rights and offers insufficient safeguards.

The Digital Society Association and private individuals such as journalists had filed a lawsuit, as domestic communications via foreign servers were also affected.

The FIS and politicians have been given five years to revise the law. Show more

The Federal Administrative Court in St. Gallen has declared the practice of radio and cable reconnaissance by the Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) to be partially unconstitutional.

The current system of mass surveillance violates the Federal Constitution and the European Convention on Human Rights, according to a ruling published on Tuesday, which was obtained by theTages-Anzeigernewspaper.

As soon as emails, text messages or chats are sent abroad from Switzerland - even if they only return via servers there - the army cyber command and the FIS gain access to them.

Telecom providers must open interfaces so that authorities can create copies of the data streams, which the Center for Electronic Operations (ZEO) automatically filters according to IP addresses, telephone numbers and keywords - only relevant information is sent to FIS analysts

The aim of radio and cable reconnaissance is to obtain security policy information on foreign risks such as terrorism or espionage. International services have been using it for a long time; in Switzerland, the NDG legalized the practice in 2017

The lawsuit was filed by the Swiss Digital Society association together with several private individuals, including journalists and lawyers. They argued that their communications were also affected by the automated analysis of large data streams - even if they took place within Switzerland. The reason for this is that internet traffic is often routed via foreign servers.

Five-year deadline for the FIS and politicians

The court concludes that it is technically almost impossible to reliably exclude domestic data, writes the newspaper. However, citizens have a right to know when their communications are being monitored and what legal remedies are available to them. The court also criticized inadequate supervision of the interception practice.

Despite the reprimand, the judges granted the FIS and politicians a five-year period to revise the legal basis. An ongoing revision of the Intelligence Service Act is therefore likely to be delayed.

In a statement, the FIS explained that the court had recognized the importance of radio and cable reconnaissance for security policy. It will examine the ruling and take the necessary steps. The intelligence service left open whether an appeal will be lodged.