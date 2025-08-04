A masseur is initially allowed to continue working - because the cantons did not inform each other. IMAGO/Zoonar

A medical masseur from the canton of Solothurn has been convicted of sexually assaulting several female patients. Despite the accusations, he was allowed to continue working in part in the canton of Aargau.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A medical masseur was convicted of multiple counts of defilement and taking advantage of an emergency situation.

He abused the trust of female patients for sexual acts in the practice.

The Aargau Administrative Court allows him to continue treating male patients - but no longer women. Show more

A medical masseur from the canton of Solothurn sexually abused several female patients - now he is only allowed to treat men in Switzerland. The Aargau Administrative Court has confirmed a partial ban on his profession, as reported by the Aargauer Zeitung newspaper.

The assaults took place in 2014 and 2015. During the treatments, the man exploited the physical and emotional vulnerability of his female patients: He touched them in their private parts, kissed them on the mouth without being asked and coerced them into sexual acts.

In one particularly serious case, he is said to have manipulated and abused a mentally disturbed woman for months. She later described him as a "master of manipulation". Although the masseur had already been investigated by the police, he was granted a license to practice in the canton of Aargau at the beginning of 2017 - a failure on the part of the authorities.

The Solothurn health authority had issued a so-called declaration of no objection, although the ongoing investigations were not reported. The case only became known in Aargau following a medical report at the beginning of 2018.

Court confirms treatment ban for women

According to the "Aargauer Zeitung", the man was convicted by the Solothurn High Court in June 2022 - among other things for multiple defilement. The sentence: 18 months conditional and a fine of 265 daily rates.

Despite the conviction, the masseur appealed against a ban on treatment imposed by the Canton of Aargau's Department of Health in July 2018. He had previously been offered the opportunity to treat women only under supervision or with the door open - an offer he refused.

The Aargau Administrative Court has now dismissed his appeal. The grounds for the ruling state that the masseur had "repeatedly seriously violated" his professional duties and was not trustworthy.

The judges confirmed the ban on treating female patients - he is still allowed to treat men. A complete ban from the profession was not imposed.