St. Annafirn area after rockfall event on September 7, 2025. Amt für Forst und Jagd

A massive rockfall occurred in the St. Annafirn area above Hospental UR on Sunday. Around 20,000 cubic meters of rock broke off.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you On September 7, around 20,000 cubic meters of rock collapsed on the St. Annafirn above Hospental.

Geologists are monitoring the situation and the demolition site is still considered active.

There is no danger to settlements, alpine areas and traffic routes in Andermatt and Hospental. Show more

A huge rockfall occurred in the St. Annafirn area on Sunday, September 7, 2025. According to the authorities, around 20,000 cubic meters of rock fell. Most of the material was deposited at the foot of the glacier.

Employees of the Andermatt-Sedrun ski arena had already observed an increase in rock and boulder falls in the days before the event. Geologists were therefore already working in the area and had implemented initial safety measures for the snowmaking system construction site below.

Fortunately, the demolition did not cause any damage to the ski resort's infrastructure. However, the experts point out that the rock face is still unstable. "It is expected to collapse again," the press release states. Experts are constantly monitoring the area.

There is no immediate danger for hikers or the local population: there are no hiking trails in the affected section, and the settlements and traffic routes of Andermatt and Hospental are outside the danger zone.

