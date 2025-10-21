Two security officers allegedly beat up a man at St. Gallen train station. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

Two men will stand trial in St. Gallen on Tuesday: the public prosecutor's office is accusing them of attempted grievous bodily harm, deprivation of liberty and abuse of authority, among other things - after a customer was allegedly beaten up in a storage room.

10.23 a.m. "Massive violation" - lawyer sharply criticizes the justice system The lawyer reiterates that Buric S. was also guilty - with his behavior in the Avec store, but also with his behavior towards the two Securitrans employees. The shift supervisor had called Securitrans and the police. The police report clearly stated that the two employees had tried to restrain Buric S.. As he had put up a fierce resistance, a scuffle had ensued. Michael R. should be completely acquitted of attempted grievous bodily harm, assault, deprivation of liberty and false accusation, the lawyer demanded. A conviction for abuse of authority is partially admissible, but the sentence should be set at the lower end of the scale on the basis of the execution just carried out. R. had always behaved in an exemplary manner in recent years. The lawyer then criticized the judicial system: the crime had already been committed six years ago and there was still no final judgment. The requirement to speed up proceedings has been massively violated. "It took around four years until the first verdict, even though the case is not that complicated." She therefore wants a conditional prison sentence of seven months and a fine of 10 daily rates.

10.12 a.m. Was the backpack check legal? The lawyer says that the accusation of abuse of authority is partly true. "The action clearly went too far." But the arguments would not stand up. The two employees were undisputedly called to the situation. In addition, Buric S. had handed over his rucksack voluntarily, as he had said during questioning. The altercation had initially taken place between Roland K. and Buric S., Michael R. had only stood by and had not been involved in the search. Buric S. had indicated a blow towards Roland K. with his cell phone. Michael R. had only intervened when the altercation had already begun. The kick in the direction of the accused had clearly gone too far, Michael R. also accepted this.

10.08 a.m. Shift supervisor was only in the room for a short time The incident took place in the storeroom. It was a separate area and the door was either closed or ajar. The shift manager of the Avec branch had only briefly entered the storeroom twice and then left again. She was not at risk, Michael R.'s lawyer continued. R. had not only dislocated his kneecap, but also suffered a torn ligament. Buric S. had also been carrying a weapon. The altercation had calmed down after around 5 minutes and the city police arrived 2-3 minutes later. They then took control. During the altercation, the employee informed the municipal police that a customer had become violent towards two Securitrans employees. The requirements for deprivation of liberty were therefore not met and Michael R. was to be acquitted.

9.56 a.m. Where did Michael R.'s kick go? It should not be forgotten that the Securitrans employees had only been called to help because Buric S. had behaved conspicuously in the store. "He gave me the impression that he wanted to be beaten by the employees - so that he would not be guilty", the lawyer quotes from the interrogation of the Avec employee. There was a latent risk for the two Securitrans employees. "During the search, a loaded weapon, ammunition and an imitation hand grenade were finally found", says the lawyer. S. was not an innocent customer whom the two Securitrans employees had encountered by chance. The verdict of the district court stated that Michael R. had "deliberately kicked S. in the head". However, this is not recognizable on the video. "You can't recognize S.'s body, you don't know where his back or head is." The moving image does not give a clear answer as to exactly where Michael R. was aiming. According to the lawyer, not even S. could remember being kicked in the head. "That is somewhat surprising." That is why one cannot speak of attempted grievous bodily harm. R. had also decided to deliberately kick S in the back, as he was no longer able to kneel down due to his serious injury.

9.50 a.m. Was the cell phone even allowed to be analyzed? Michael R's defense lawyer now makes her plea. She does not want an activity ban and only a suspended prison sentence. She also wants to show that R's cell phone should not have been analyzed, she announces. "The accusations were made more than six years ago," says the defense lawyer. The lower court based its verdict almost exclusively on the video. "But the crucial question is: what can you see and what can't you see?" Some crucial actions cannot be seen. The camera could not record any sound, for example. "It's a fallacy to conclude that a crime has been committed based on the moving images." The cell phone should not have been analyzed, says the defense lawyer. The seizure was based on an illegal audio recording. In the process, "WhatsApp messages were found by chance", says the lawyer. This almost screams of a "fishing expedition", i.e. a non-targeted search for information, especially for incriminating evidence.

9.41 a.m. "Would have a de-escalating effect today" Now the public prosecutor asks questions. He wants to know from Roland K. what exactly he would do differently in retrospect. "I would de-escalate the massive threats, not gesticulate or physically intervene. Act with a lot of talking." The prosecutor asks: "So you didn't talk to the people back then?" - "Certainly not in that situation, or not enough," says K. In police training, he had learned to defend himself. "With the training I had back then, it certainly wasn't possible to do it the way I would today."

9.33 a.m. "I certainly made mistakes" "I would react differently today," says Roland K. With the level of knowledge at the time, restraint was the only option. He has never had another problem since the incident. "Today, I solve 99% of cases with de-escalation," he says when asked about his police career. "But with the level of knowledge I had at the time, I had no other option." Michael R. is tight-lipped. "I certainly made mistakes," he says, but doesn't go into more detail.

9.31 a.m. False statements made to the police? The accusation that the two Securitrans employees deliberately made false statements to the police in order to cover themselves is rejected by both. "I certainly didn't make any deliberately false statements", says Roland K. Michael R. confirms this: "I was still under painkillers at the time." Both individuals maintain that they did not "deliberately misrepresent anything", even after repeated questions from the court president.

9.30 a.m. "H**** son kicked in the head" The court president now turns to WhatsApp messages that Michael R. had sent afterwards. They say, for example, that he "kicked this H***son in the head" and "broke his skull". However, this contradicts the statement that he had aimed for the back. "I was in a very bad environment", says Michael R. "I wanted to make a name for myself, to present myself better"

9.28 a.m. Do insults justify violence? The court president now wants to know from Roland K. what exactly happened. K. himself had assumed that Buric S. wanted to attack him. However, the court president says that the video recordings show nothing of the sort. Would the insults and abuse that Buric S. is said to have made justify violence? "No, absolutely not", says Roland K after a long silence.

9.21 a.m. Now it's all about the scuffle After the search, there was a disastrous scuffle. Michael R. explains the scuffle from his point of view. "I grabbed him and pushed him onto the freezer. Then I flew backwards and dislocated my kneecap in the process." He doesn't remember exactly how the scuffle started. After his injury, he hobbled over to Roland K., who pushed Buric S. to the ground. According to the court president, the indictment states that Michael R. kicked S. in the head with his lace-up boot. "I was aiming for the back", Michael R. defends himself.

9.18 a.m. Switchblade knife, imitation hand grenade and criminal property A switchblade knife, imitation hand grenades and criminal property were found during the search, says the court president. The court president wants to know why Buric S. would have voluntarily consented to a search in view of these circumstances. "I don't know, maybe he thought we had no idea and couldn't do anything anyway," says Roland K.

9.16 a.m. Statements about the search contradict each other The court president says that it was clear from the indictment that the search of the rucksack was in breach of the employer's instructions. "In my opinion, our actions were correct," says Roland K. "There weren't even any training documents at the time." Buric S. was asked at the time whether they could examine the rucksack. Roland K. says that Buric S. had spread out the contents of the rucksack of his own accord, which was taken as consent. The statements of the Avec shift supervisor at the time contradict this. Buric S. had clearly stated at the time that he did not agree to the check, but Roland K. had nevertheless continued.

9.11 a.m. What do the cameras show? Roland K. now describes the details of the incident. They were informed about the incident by the head office and then went to the store. Michael R. says that Buric S. was stopped outside and then walked through the store with him. "You can see the rest on the videos from the surveillance cameras."

9.08 a.m. No longer have all the details Now it's about the relationship between R. and K. They were in the Securitrans team together and were a well-rehearsed team. Today they only have sporadic contact. Neither of them can remember the incident in detail, they state on the record.

9.06 a.m. "I'm afraid I'll lose my job" Michael R. is now also questioned. He also reports on his training as a Securitrans employee. This took about a week. Escalations were recorded in reports and there was an exchange of information. There were no formal debriefings. R. now works in a different area and his superiors know nothing about the procedure. "I'm afraid I'll lose my job. I can't afford that."

9.02 a.m. Roland K. now works as a police officer Roland K. is questioned first. He now works as a police officer. A guilty verdict would have consequences for him, says Roland K. "Dismissal would certainly be possible." His superiors know about the proceedings, but he is still deployed in all areas. A ban from his profession, as demanded by the public prosecutor, would probably cost him his career. "But I can't say for sure, my superiors will decide that."

8.50 a.m. Trial begins The court opens the trial. The presiding judge goes through the history of the trial once again and explains how today's hearing will proceed.

8.30 a.m. The start of the trial is delayed The start of the trial is delayed because not both defendants are present.

8.15 a.m. Trial due to start at 8.30 a.m. The trial against the two security guards is due to start at 8.30 am. Show more

At the beginning, it seemed as if the situation was clear on Friday evening in March 2019 at the St. Gallen train station in an Avec branch. Two security guards, Michael R.* and Roland K.*, are called in to help. The head of security at the Avec branch complains about Buric S., who is behaving conspicuously. But the situation changes within a second. Michael R. and Roland K. now stand before the St. Gallen cantonal court.

Michael R. has to answer for attempted grievous bodily harm, assault, deprivation of liberty, abuse of authority, false accusations and an offense against the Weapons Act. Roland K. is accused of assault, abuse of authority and false accusation.

Altercation in the storage room

As the indictment points out, the two security guards allegedly brought Buric S. into the storeroom shortly after they arrived. Michel R. then set about searching Buric S.'s rucksack, which he was not permitted to do.

This was followed by a scuffle. Michael R. allegedly hit Buric S. several times. According to the indictment, he then pushed him onto a freezer. There, both security guards tried to restrain the man. However, they did not succeed. Michael R. and Roland K. then allegedly brought Buric S. to the ground with "a violent swing". Michael R. injured his knee in the process.

Kick to the head

According to the indictment, Buric S. did not defend himself during any of these actions and did not attack the two men. When Buric S. was lying on the ground, R. hobbled over to S. and gave him "a heavy kick to the head area" of Buric S. with his boot.

However, as he was still unable to restrain the victim, Michael K. punched him and Roland K. hit the victim on the body with his knee. "Buric S. only behaved passively", according to the indictment, and is said not to have attacked the two.

The two security guards then managed to tie up the victim. Michael R. then informed the police. They arrived and arrested the injured party and transported him to the police station, where he was interrogated until the next day.

Three years and four months in prison

The security guards were also questioned and made false statements during the interrogation by the St. Gallen cantonal police, as the indictment states. Buric S. is said to have been aggressive towards Michael R. and Roland K..

R. and K. would have wanted "criminal proceedings to be initiated against Buric S. for violence against authorities and officials", according to the indictment. In addition, the two security guards unlawfully deprived Buric S. of his liberty.

The public prosecutor is demanding a conditional prison sentence of 22 months for Roland K. and a ban on working for five years. Michael R. is to be sentenced to 40 months' imprisonment. He should also be sentenced to a fine of 10 days at 50 francs each. He is also to be banned from working for five years. The presumption of innocence applies.

*Name known to the editors.