In the picture: Giesshübelstrasse circa 1908 with the paper factory in the background. The house in front is replaced by the paper mill on the Sihl with a multi-storey building for the workforce, which still stands today. Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich Paper mill on the Sihl: The Giesshübel and Manegg mills Mobilization in 1915: Counting Sihl Papier's inventory - horses, carts, wagons and trucks - on the Allmend. In the 19th century, paper production in Zurich moved from Papierwerd on the Limmat to the Sihl. Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich This was to Wiedikon, which in 1865 , according to the encyclopaedia, was not yet a district of Zurich, but a village in the "Canton" with "silk weaving mill, paper factory [and] 1400" inhabitants. In the picture: the Giesshübel plant of the Zurich brickworks in a photo from around 1920. The Giesshübel plant of the paper mill on the Sihl is in the middle left of the picture. Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich Paper mill on the Sihl: the Giesshübel plant in 1964, now the site of the Sihlcity shopping center. Image: ETH-Bibliothek Zürich, Bildarchiv In 1904, the Manegg cotton mill in Zurich-Leimbach, built in 1857, is acquired. The photo of the former Manegg plant was taken between 1918 and 1937. Image: ETH-Bibliothek/Stiftung Luftbild Schweiz The Manegg mill in 1991: The paper mill on the Sihl is initially doing very well in the 20th century. In 1968, the largest mechanical high-bay warehouse in Europe was built in Leimbach Image: KEYSTONE Around 1855, the factory had around 150 employees, in the 1890s more than 300. According to Zurich's factory statistics from 1870, there were two paper factories in the canton of Zurich at the time, with 97 male and 140 female employees. In the picture: Construction of the bridge for the Sihl Valley Railway at the Giesshübel plant, also known as Sihkcity. Image: ETH-Bibliothek Zürich, Bildarchiv This is what the whole thing looks like in 1960. Things went well for the company for a long time. In 1971 it celebrated its 500th anniversary, and two years later it merged with Papierfabriken Landquart. Image: ETH-Bibliothek Zürich, Bildarchiv The paper mill on the Sihl, Giesshübel mill 1964 (bottom right): "For the [500th] anniversary, the world's most efficient machine for the production of transparent paper was purchased, the world market share in this area amounted to 30 percent," writes "Bilanz". Image: ETH-Bibliothek Zürich, Bildarchiv As a comparison to the previous picture: here is Sihlcity from today's perspective. In 1973, Sihlpapier built the world's largest machine for transparent paper. 500 people keep the machines running in shifts. Image: Google Earth The Giesshübel mill: after the high came the oil shock. The company bought too much in the 80s and 90s - and took itself over. The Giesshübel site was sold in 2003. Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich The paper mill as seen from Lessingstrasse on the other bank of the Sihl. "Bilanz" writes: "According to the motto 'What we don't post, the competition posts', [the CEO] sacked companies in rows until the production range presented itself in a uniquely unmanageable way." Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich In 1993, the company made a loss of 50 million francs. Two years later it was 85 million. The Giesshübel plant had to be closed and quickly fell into disrepair. A similar perspective to the previous picture, but here from 2003. Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich The new Uto Bridge, which connects the Enge with Wiedikon, under construction - a photo from 1906: While paper production in Zurich dies out, the company is absorbed into Papyrus Schweiz AG in Thalwil. Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich Papyrus Schweiz AG is active in paper wholesale, is owned by the Swedish financial investment company Altor and draws on its Swedish history.

In the second of two parts, blue News sheds light on the heyday of paper production in Zurich and tells the story of two generations that have been shaped by the city's oldest company.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you In two parts, blue News sheds light on the history of paper production in Zurich, which will celebrate its 555th birthday next year.

The first part is about the demolition of the last remnants of the paper mill in the area that is now Greencity. It also looks at the beginnings of the company on Werdinsel.

The second part focuses on the success of the mills in the 19th and 20th centuries and tells a personal story. Show more

"I have always wondered: What does this paper mill look like?" recalls Ronny Stocker of the time in the mid-60s. "I simply went to the Manegg mill, to the gate where the porter was. I said to him: 'I'm Jakob Stocker's son. I'd like to see how my father works!"

The gate to the Zurich paper factory actually opened: it was one of the "most formative experiences as a child" to be able to marvel at his father "as a hard worker with his colleagues at the huge machines". "That made a huge impression on me."

Machine hall with paper machine around 1930. Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich

Ronny Stocker was still new to Switzerland at the time: he was born in Canada in 1955. His parents had emigrated there two years earlier. His father Jakob was born in 1928 - one of eleven children of a farmer in Benzenschwil AG. At the time, emigration was an option for many in a similar situation.

Migros Club School: Jakob finds the love of his life

"He really wanted to go to Canada," says his son Ronny. Jakob goes to the Migros Club School in Zug to learn English. There he met and fell in love with Margret.

When he found a job in Canada in 1953, she followed him six months later. Two years later, Ronny was born in the town of Ocean Falls. "That's almost near Alaska," he explains.

The paper mill in Ocean Falls, Canada, in an undated photo. Gemeinfrei

Jakob Stocker works in the paper industry in Canada. A case of illness in the family led to him returning to Switzerland with his wife and now two children in 1963, where he immediately joined Sihlpapier. He worked for the company at the Giesshübel and Manegg mills until 1990.

"500 years: crazy, isn't it?"

Ronny Stocker says that his father was glad that he didn't have to actively witness the closure of the paper mill. "He took part in the 500th anniversary celebrations in 1971. 500 years: crazy, isn't it?" As a member of the works committee, he stood up for the workforce.

Jakob Stocker bids farewell to the Manegg plant with daughter-in-law Michou in 2014: photographer Mario Hotz captures the emotional moment. Jakob Stocker dies in 2016, following his wife Margret, who passed away in 1990. The_RSA_1st/Fotografie Hotz

Ronny Stocker grows up with the Zurich paper. His father brought home faulty material: "That encouraged my creative streak," his son is certain today.

His CV seems to prove him right: The 70-year-old did a topographical apprenticeship in Zurich and worked as a layout artist, picture editor and art director. No wonder Ronny Stocker can't let go of the paper mill on the Sihl.

Sihl Papier: The end of the Manegg mill and the birth of Greencity Excavator ballet on the Sihl: demolition work at the Manegg plant is interrupted over the Christmas and New Year holidays between 2014 and 2015. Image: The_RSA_1st/Fotografie Hotz As a reminder: this is what the Sihl Papier site in Zurich Leimbach looked like in 1989. The new parts of the factory can be seen in the middle left, while the striking house in the middle... Image: ETH-Bibliothek ... used to be a spinning mill, which Sihl Papier bought in 1904. Here you can see the building in a photo from 1913. Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich 100 years after the previous picture was taken, the demolition excavators are at work. It will take them two years, until 2015, before the Manegg mill is finally history. Image: The_RSA_1st/Fotografie Hotz Photographer Mario Hotz documents the demolition from 2014. Image: The_RSA_1st/Fotografie Hotz Monument protection: the former spinning mill is preserved. Image: The_RSA_1st/Fotografie Hotz Elsewhere, the workers make short work of it. Image: The_RSA_1st/Fotografie Hotz They end the era of paper production in Zurich, which began in 1471. Image: The_RSA_1st/Fotografie Hotz However, something new is being built on the ruins of the Manegg mill. Image: The_RSA_1st/Fotografie Hotz Instead of working, living will be the trump card on the Sihl in future. Image: The_RSA_1st/Fotografie Hotz The future belongs to Greencity. Image: The_RSA_1st/Fotografie Hotz

Is there anything he would like to see in the 555th anniversary year? Ronny Stocker recalls that several churches once set up a place of worship in the newly built Sihlcity. "The aim was for the pew sitters to go to church at lunchtime. This calculation didn't work out."

The church with windows designed by artist Hans Erni was therefore soon closed again. But: "The bell was an old Sihlpapier alarm bell from the 18th century. Someone knows where this bell went after the closure."

Ronny Stocker (right), creative director of the photo agency The_RSA_1st, and photographer Mario Hotz. The_RSA_1st/Fotografie Hotz

It is a symbol of the "heroic workers" of the paper mill and should be on display in Greencity, says Ronny Stocker. Does this idea - in contrast to paper production in Zurich - have a future? Stocker says: "Paper is patient, and I'm patient too."