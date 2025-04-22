#02 Zurich Paper"Massively impressed": When a boy visits his father at the Manegg mill in the 60s
Philipp Dahm
22.4.2025
Paper mill on the Sihl: The Giesshübel and Manegg mills
Mobilization in 1915: Counting Sihl Papier's inventory - horses, carts, wagons and trucks - on the Allmend. In the 19th century, paper production in Zurich moved from Papierwerd on the Limmat to the Sihl.
Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich
This was to Wiedikon, which in 1865 , according to the encyclopaedia, was not yet a district of Zurich, but a village in the "Canton" with "silk weaving mill, paper factory [and] 1400" inhabitants. In the picture: the Giesshübel plant of the Zurich brickworks in a photo from around 1920. The Giesshübel plant of the paper mill on the Sihl is in the middle left of the picture.
Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich
Paper mill on the Sihl: the Giesshübel plant in 1964, now the site of the Sihlcity shopping center.
Image: ETH-Bibliothek Zürich, Bildarchiv
In 1904, the Manegg cotton mill in Zurich-Leimbach, built in 1857, is acquired. The photo of the former Manegg plant was taken between 1918 and 1937.
Image: ETH-Bibliothek/Stiftung Luftbild Schweiz
The Manegg mill in 1991: The paper mill on the Sihl is initially doing very well in the 20th century. In 1968, the largest mechanical high-bay warehouse in Europe was built in Leimbach
Image: KEYSTONE
Around 1855, the factory had around 150 employees, in the 1890s more than 300. According to Zurich's factory statistics from 1870, there were two paper factories in the canton of Zurich at the time, with 97 male and 140 female employees. In the picture: Construction of the bridge for the Sihl Valley Railway at the Giesshübel plant, also known as Sihkcity.
Image: ETH-Bibliothek Zürich, Bildarchiv
This is what the whole thing looks like in 1960. Things went well for the company for a long time. In 1971 it celebrated its 500th anniversary, and two years later it merged with Papierfabriken Landquart.
Image: ETH-Bibliothek Zürich, Bildarchiv
The paper mill on the Sihl, Giesshübel mill 1964 (bottom right): "For the [500th] anniversary, the world's most efficient machine for the production of transparent paper was purchased, the world market share in this area amounted to 30 percent," writes "Bilanz".
Image: ETH-Bibliothek Zürich, Bildarchiv
As a comparison to the previous picture: here is Sihlcity from today's perspective. In 1973, Sihlpapier built the world's largest machine for transparent paper. 500 people keep the machines running in shifts.
Image: Google Earth
The Giesshübel mill: after the high came the oil shock. The company bought too much in the 80s and 90s - and took itself over. The Giesshübel site was sold in 2003.
Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich
The paper mill as seen from Lessingstrasse on the other bank of the Sihl. "Bilanz" writes: "According to the motto 'What we don't post, the competition posts', [the CEO] sacked companies in rows until the production range presented itself in a uniquely unmanageable way."
Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich
In 1993, the company made a loss of 50 million francs. Two years later it was 85 million. The Giesshübel plant had to be closed and quickly fell into disrepair. A similar perspective to the previous picture, but here from 2003.
Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich
The new Uto Bridge, which connects the Enge with Wiedikon, under construction - a photo from 1906: While paper production in Zurich dies out, the company is absorbed into Papyrus Schweiz AG in Thalwil.
Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich
Papyrus Schweiz AG is active in paper wholesale, is owned by the Swedish financial investment company Altor and draws on its Swedish history. In the picture: Giesshübelstrasse circa 1908 with the paper factory in the background. The house in front is replaced by the paper mill on the Sihl with a multi-storey building for the workforce, which still stands today.
Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich
Paper mill on the Sihl: The Giesshübel and Manegg mills
Mobilization in 1915: Counting Sihl Papier's inventory - horses, carts, wagons and trucks - on the Allmend. In the 19th century, paper production in Zurich moved from Papierwerd on the Limmat to the Sihl.
Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich
This was to Wiedikon, which in 1865 , according to the encyclopaedia, was not yet a district of Zurich, but a village in the "Canton" with "silk weaving mill, paper factory [and] 1400" inhabitants. In the picture: the Giesshübel plant of the Zurich brickworks in a photo from around 1920. The Giesshübel plant of the paper mill on the Sihl is in the middle left of the picture.
Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich
Paper mill on the Sihl: the Giesshübel plant in 1964, now the site of the Sihlcity shopping center.
Image: ETH-Bibliothek Zürich, Bildarchiv
In 1904, the Manegg cotton mill in Zurich-Leimbach, built in 1857, is acquired. The photo of the former Manegg plant was taken between 1918 and 1937.
Image: ETH-Bibliothek/Stiftung Luftbild Schweiz
The Manegg mill in 1991: The paper mill on the Sihl is initially doing very well in the 20th century. In 1968, the largest mechanical high-bay warehouse in Europe was built in Leimbach
Image: KEYSTONE
Around 1855, the factory had around 150 employees, in the 1890s more than 300. According to Zurich's factory statistics from 1870, there were two paper factories in the canton of Zurich at the time, with 97 male and 140 female employees. In the picture: Construction of the bridge for the Sihl Valley Railway at the Giesshübel plant, also known as Sihkcity.
Image: ETH-Bibliothek Zürich, Bildarchiv
This is what the whole thing looks like in 1960. Things went well for the company for a long time. In 1971 it celebrated its 500th anniversary, and two years later it merged with Papierfabriken Landquart.
Image: ETH-Bibliothek Zürich, Bildarchiv
The paper mill on the Sihl, Giesshübel mill 1964 (bottom right): "For the [500th] anniversary, the world's most efficient machine for the production of transparent paper was purchased, the world market share in this area amounted to 30 percent," writes "Bilanz".
Image: ETH-Bibliothek Zürich, Bildarchiv
As a comparison to the previous picture: here is Sihlcity from today's perspective. In 1973, Sihlpapier built the world's largest machine for transparent paper. 500 people keep the machines running in shifts.
Image: Google Earth
The Giesshübel mill: after the high came the oil shock. The company bought too much in the 80s and 90s - and took itself over. The Giesshübel site was sold in 2003.
Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich
The paper mill as seen from Lessingstrasse on the other bank of the Sihl. "Bilanz" writes: "According to the motto 'What we don't post, the competition posts', [the CEO] sacked companies in rows until the production range presented itself in a uniquely unmanageable way."
Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich
In 1993, the company made a loss of 50 million francs. Two years later it was 85 million. The Giesshübel plant had to be closed and quickly fell into disrepair. A similar perspective to the previous picture, but here from 2003.
Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich
The new Uto Bridge, which connects the Enge with Wiedikon, under construction - a photo from 1906: While paper production in Zurich dies out, the company is absorbed into Papyrus Schweiz AG in Thalwil.
Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich
Papyrus Schweiz AG is active in paper wholesale, is owned by the Swedish financial investment company Altor and draws on its Swedish history. In the picture: Giesshübelstrasse circa 1908 with the paper factory in the background. The house in front is replaced by the paper mill on the Sihl with a multi-storey building for the workforce, which still stands today.
Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich
In the second of two parts, blue News sheds light on the heyday of paper production in Zurich and tells the story of two generations that have been shaped by the city's oldest company.
22.04.2025, 04:30
Philipp Dahm
No time? blue News summarizes for you
In two parts, blue News sheds light on the history of paper production in Zurich, which will celebrate its 555th birthday next year.
The first part is about the demolition of the last remnants of the paper mill in the area that is now Greencity. It also looks at the beginnings of the company on Werdinsel.
The second part focuses on the success of the mills in the 19th and 20th centuries and tells a personal story.
"I have always wondered: What does this paper mill look like?" recalls Ronny Stocker of the time in the mid-60s. "I simply went to the Manegg mill, to the gate where the porter was. I said to him: 'I'm Jakob Stocker's son. I'd like to see how my father works!"
The gate to the Zurich paper factory actually opened: it was one of the "most formative experiences as a child" to be able to marvel at his father "as a hard worker with his colleagues at the huge machines". "That made a huge impression on me."
Ronny Stocker was still new to Switzerland at the time: he was born in Canada in 1955. His parents had emigrated there two years earlier. His father Jakob was born in 1928 - one of eleven children of a farmer in Benzenschwil AG. At the time, emigration was an option for many in a similar situation.
Migros Club School: Jakob finds the love of his life
"He really wanted to go to Canada," says his son Ronny. Jakob goes to the Migros Club School in Zug to learn English. There he met and fell in love with Margret.
When he found a job in Canada in 1953, she followed him six months later. Two years later, Ronny was born in the town of Ocean Falls. "That's almost near Alaska," he explains.
Jakob Stocker works in the paper industry in Canada. A case of illness in the family led to him returning to Switzerland with his wife and now two children in 1963, where he immediately joined Sihlpapier. He worked for the company at the Giesshübel and Manegg mills until 1990.
"500 years: crazy, isn't it?"
Ronny Stocker says that his father was glad that he didn't have to actively witness the closure of the paper mill. "He took part in the 500th anniversary celebrations in 1971. 500 years: crazy, isn't it?" As a member of the works committee, he stood up for the workforce.
Ronny Stocker grows up with the Zurich paper. His father brought home faulty material: "That encouraged my creative streak," his son is certain today.
His CV seems to prove him right: The 70-year-old did a topographical apprenticeship in Zurich and worked as a layout artist, picture editor and art director. No wonder Ronny Stocker can't let go of the paper mill on the Sihl.
Sihl Papier: The end of the Manegg mill and the birth of Greencity
Excavator ballet on the Sihl: demolition work at the Manegg plant is interrupted over the Christmas and New Year holidays between 2014 and 2015.
Image: The_RSA_1st/Fotografie Hotz
As a reminder: this is what the Sihl Papier site in Zurich Leimbach looked like in 1989. The new parts of the factory can be seen in the middle left, while the striking house in the middle...
Image: ETH-Bibliothek
... used to be a spinning mill, which Sihl Papier bought in 1904. Here you can see the building in a photo from 1913.
Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich
100 years after the previous picture was taken, the demolition excavators are at work. It will take them two years, until 2015, before the Manegg mill is finally history.
Image: The_RSA_1st/Fotografie Hotz
Photographer Mario Hotz documents the demolition from 2014.
Image: The_RSA_1st/Fotografie Hotz
Monument protection: the former spinning mill is preserved.
Image: The_RSA_1st/Fotografie Hotz
Elsewhere, the workers make short work of it.
Image: The_RSA_1st/Fotografie Hotz
They end the era of paper production in Zurich, which began in 1471.
Image: The_RSA_1st/Fotografie Hotz
However, something new is being built on the ruins of the Manegg mill.
Image: The_RSA_1st/Fotografie Hotz
Instead of working, living will be the trump card on the Sihl in future.
Image: The_RSA_1st/Fotografie Hotz
The future belongs to Greencity.
Image: The_RSA_1st/Fotografie Hotz
Sihl Papier: The end of the Manegg mill and the birth of Greencity
Excavator ballet on the Sihl: demolition work at the Manegg plant is interrupted over the Christmas and New Year holidays between 2014 and 2015.
Image: The_RSA_1st/Fotografie Hotz
As a reminder: this is what the Sihl Papier site in Zurich Leimbach looked like in 1989. The new parts of the factory can be seen in the middle left, while the striking house in the middle...
Image: ETH-Bibliothek
... used to be a spinning mill, which Sihl Papier bought in 1904. Here you can see the building in a photo from 1913.
Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich
100 years after the previous picture was taken, the demolition excavators are at work. It will take them two years, until 2015, before the Manegg mill is finally history.
Image: The_RSA_1st/Fotografie Hotz
Photographer Mario Hotz documents the demolition from 2014.
Image: The_RSA_1st/Fotografie Hotz
Monument protection: the former spinning mill is preserved.
Image: The_RSA_1st/Fotografie Hotz
Elsewhere, the workers make short work of it.
Image: The_RSA_1st/Fotografie Hotz
They end the era of paper production in Zurich, which began in 1471.
Image: The_RSA_1st/Fotografie Hotz
However, something new is being built on the ruins of the Manegg mill.
Image: The_RSA_1st/Fotografie Hotz
Instead of working, living will be the trump card on the Sihl in future.
Image: The_RSA_1st/Fotografie Hotz
The future belongs to Greencity.
Image: The_RSA_1st/Fotografie Hotz
Is there anything he would like to see in the 555th anniversary year? Ronny Stocker recalls that several churches once set up a place of worship in the newly built Sihlcity. "The aim was for the pew sitters to go to church at lunchtime. This calculation didn't work out."
The church with windows designed by artist Hans Erni was therefore soon closed again. But: "The bell was an old Sihlpapier alarm bell from the 18th century. Someone knows where this bell went after the closure."
It is a symbol of the "heroic workers" of the paper mill and should be on display in Greencity, says Ronny Stocker. Does this idea - in contrast to paper production in Zurich - have a future? Stocker says: "Paper is patient, and I'm patient too."
The beginnings of the Zurich paper mill on the Sihl - on the Limmat
The colored Murer plan by Jos Murer from 1576: The Papierwerd on the Untere Mühlesteg can be seen on the left
Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich
Between 1463 and 1470, Heinrich Walchwiler from an extinct burgher family from Zug acquired the "Hof, Mühle, Pulverstampfe und Sägmühle" on the Werd, which was converted into a paper mill. Pictured: the Papierwerd in the 16th century.
Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich
The mills were owned by the Selnau monastery, which was dissolved in 1525. The Zurich government took over. Pictured: The Papierwerd on the miller's plan from 1793.
Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich
Advertisement for the mechanical paper mill on the Sihl with the railroad station bridge from 1856: "Led by the Bodmers, von Schulthess and Schwarzenbachs, several of Zurich's most respected families entered the growing paper business [around 1700], which prospered to everyone's complete satisfaction for a long time," is how "Bilanz" describes the history.
Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich
Papierwerd in 1860; from 1835 onwards, production increasingly took place at the new Giesshübel mill in Wiedikon. In 1865, the paper mill handed over Papierwerd to the city.
Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich
1880: The era of paper production at Papierwerd ends eight years after this photo was taken. The station bridge now connects Central and Hauptbahnhof.
Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich
1892: Josef Weber founds Zurich's first department store on Papierwerd, initially called Bazar ohne Gleichen and later Globus. A picture from 1930.
Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich
The station bridge in 1927: to the left of the Globus, there are still several businesses in the Limmat...
Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich
... have disappeared in this photo from 1950.
Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich
1952: The construction site of the Globus temporary building and the underpass on Bahnhofquai.
Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich
The new Globus Provisorium in 1962.
Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich
The beginnings of the Zurich paper mill on the Sihl - on the Limmat
The colored Murer plan by Jos Murer from 1576: The Papierwerd on the Untere Mühlesteg can be seen on the left
Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich
Between 1463 and 1470, Heinrich Walchwiler from an extinct burgher family from Zug acquired the "Hof, Mühle, Pulverstampfe und Sägmühle" on the Werd, which was converted into a paper mill. Pictured: the Papierwerd in the 16th century.
Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich
The mills were owned by the Selnau monastery, which was dissolved in 1525. The Zurich government took over. Pictured: The Papierwerd on the miller's plan from 1793.
Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich
Advertisement for the mechanical paper mill on the Sihl with the railroad station bridge from 1856: "Led by the Bodmers, von Schulthess and Schwarzenbachs, several of Zurich's most respected families entered the growing paper business [around 1700], which prospered to everyone's complete satisfaction for a long time," is how "Bilanz" describes the history.
Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich
Papierwerd in 1860; from 1835 onwards, production increasingly took place at the new Giesshübel mill in Wiedikon. In 1865, the paper mill handed over Papierwerd to the city.
Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich
1880: The era of paper production at Papierwerd ends eight years after this photo was taken. The station bridge now connects Central and Hauptbahnhof.
Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich
1892: Josef Weber founds Zurich's first department store on Papierwerd, initially called Bazar ohne Gleichen and later Globus. A picture from 1930.
Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich
The station bridge in 1927: to the left of the Globus, there are still several businesses in the Limmat...
Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich
... have disappeared in this photo from 1950.
Image: Baugeschichtliches Archiv Zürich
1952: The construction site of the Globus temporary building and the underpass on Bahnhofquai.