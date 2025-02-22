Protests in Einsiedeln SZMassvoll President Rimoldi in custody +++ Skirmishes break out at the train station +++ "Parade was lined with brown felt"
Dominik Müller
22.2.2025
One day before the German federal elections, an authorized rally against the right took place in Alice Weidel's home town of Einsiedeln. Counter-demonstrators turned up. The police stood between the fronts.
22.02.2025, 18:10
22.02.2025, 18:15
Dominik Müller
Among the five people temporarily detained is Massvoll President Nicolas Rimoldi. The Schwyz cantonal police have confirmed his arrest.
16.45 hrs
Police: "Provocations and fisticuffs"
According to the Schwyz cantonal police, around 250 demonstrators and around 1000 spectators gathered in Einsiedeln in the afternoon. Several hundred counter-demonstrators also arrived.
The police carried out numerous identity checks and expelled many members of the counter-movement from the area. Five people were temporarily arrested because they were either carrying prohibited items or disobeying police instructions. They will be charged accordingly.
There were provocations and physical confrontations during the demonstration, but major riots were prevented. So far there have been no reports of injuries or damage to property.
16.05 hrs
Booed, jeered and insulted
Although the rally was only small, a large contingent of police from several cantons was on site. The reason for this was that an unauthorized counter-demonstration had also been called for.
The rally marched through the village of Einsiedeln and was booed, jeered and insulted by dozens of people practically the whole time. Some of the counter-demonstrators held up Swiss flags, others AfD posters. Shouts of "Alice stay with us" could be heard.
Police in riot gear protected the demonstration as it marched past the imposing Benedictine monastery to Paracelsus Park. There were repeated exchanges with the counter-demonstrators. These included the "Mass-Voll" group, who appeared with their purple flags shouting "Liberté", but were immediately led away by the police.
15:44
Participant sums up: "That makes me sad"
The demonstration is over. Participant Rico Fanchini, restaurateur from Zurich, draws a conclusion for blue News: "The many brown onlookers have shown how important it is to stand up and make a statement against the right with this demonstration. For diversity and inclusion." It is time to stand up for freedom. Because it is clear to him: "It's taking on frightening proportions. That makes me sad."
Fanchini explains his motivation for taking part in the rally as follows: "I don't want future generations to have to say why you looked the other way." Now he no longer has a voice and is "happy and proud on the way home".
3.37 pm
Familiar face in Einsiedeln
Also on site: comedian Stefan Büsser, who interviewed participants in the demonstration. It is likely that he will be making a contribution for his SRF show "Late Night Switzerland", which will be broadcast tomorrow evening.
3.32 pm
Impression from Einsiedeln: "Alice from the hinterland"
3.18 pm
"We needed a police escort": Skirmishes break out at the train station
The demonstrations in the village have ended. However, there are currently hectic scenes at Einsiedeln train station. The participants in the authorized demonstration are being physically separated from the counter-demonstrators by police officers. There are individual skirmishes, such as snow being thrown from the side streets.
"It's going off. We needed a police escort back to the station," reports a blue News reader reporter.
14:44
"The procession was lined with brown felt"
In the meantime, the demonstration has arrived at Paracelsuspark. "We have arrived at our destination," reports a blue News reader reporter. "The procession was lined with brown felt." But the counter-demonstrators were silenced with slogans.
2.38 p.m.
Police turn "Mass-Voll" away - demonstrators march through the village
2.34 pm
200 people take part in the demonstration
Two hundred people gathered in Einsiedeln SZ on Saturday afternoon to demonstrate "against the right" and the German politician Alice Weidel. Weidel is running for the German chancellorship for the AfD and also lives in Einsiedeln.
The Alternative for Germany (AfD) is classified in part as right-wing extremist by the German Office for the Protection of the Constitution. "Weidel out" was written on posters.
2.32 pm
"The mood on site is exuberant"
A rally with a female speaker is now held on the village square. They chant "Nazis out" - on the opposite side of the street, the demonstrators from the counter-demo counter with boos and whistles.
"The atmosphere on the ground is exuberant," reports a blue News reader reporter. There was no sign of an "angry mob", as "Mass Voll" activist Nicolas Rimoldi described the demonstrators to several media outlets.
2.22 pm
Anti-Weidel demonstrators meet "Mass-Voll"
2.12 pm
"Mass-Voll" flies the flag despite demo ban
The demo gets underway. And as announced, the "Mass-Voll" group does not comply with the counter-demonstration ban imposed by the Schwyz cantonal police and is on site in Einsiedeln. The authorities have announced in advance that they will intervene in this case and expel the people concerned from Einsiedeln.
1.42 p.m.
Schwyz cantonal police: "Counter-demo will not be tolerated"
An application for a demonstration under the name "Against the shift to the right" for Saturday, February 22, 2025 has been approved by the district, writes the Schwyz cantonal police in a statement.
Organizers of a counter-demonstration have also been in contact with the district of Einsiedeln and the Schwyz cantonal police. "An application for a counter-demonstration cannot be approved in the current situation," it says. The authorities' reasoning: Two simultaneous demonstrations in the village center of Einsiedeln poses too great a security risk.
"A counter-demonstration in Einsiedeln is therefore not permitted and will not be tolerated by the police," the Kapo continues. Various alternative locations and times were suggested to those involved in the talks, but these were rejected. "Should people from the counter-movement nevertheless plan or hold rallies in Einsiedeln, they will be consistently turned away from Einsiedeln."
Due to the event, major traffic restrictions must be expected in the Einsiedeln area on Saturday afternoon.
On Saturday afternoon, a "demonstration against the right" is to take place in Einsiedeln, the home of AfD chancellor candidate Alice Weidel. The rally will start at 2 pm at the village square, with the route leading along the main street to Paracelsuspark.
The rally, which is taking place one day before the German federal elections, has been approved by the authorities. The Schwyz cantonal police anticipate major traffic restrictions in the Einsiedeln area.
Right-wing groups have called for a counter-demonstration in response to the event. "Mass-Voll" president Nicolas A. Rimoldi has announced a "demo against the left". According to a statement from "Mass-Voll", the Freiheitstrychler will also be present. However, this demonstration has not been approved by the authorities.