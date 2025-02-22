16.45 hrs

According to the Schwyz cantonal police, around 250 demonstrators and around 1000 spectators gathered in Einsiedeln in the afternoon. Several hundred counter-demonstrators also arrived.

The police carried out numerous identity checks and expelled many members of the counter-movement from the area. Five people were temporarily arrested because they were either carrying prohibited items or disobeying police instructions. They will be charged accordingly.

There were provocations and physical confrontations during the demonstration, but major riots were prevented. So far there have been no reports of injuries or damage to property.