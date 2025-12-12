In recent weeks, construction workers in several Swiss cities have gone on strike - as here in Lausanne - to exert pressure. Keystone (Archivbild)

After several nationwide demonstrations and ten rounds of negotiations, master builders and the trade unions have agreed on a new collective labor agreement.

Master builders and construction workers have agreed on a new collective labor agreement in the construction industry.

Among other things, the introduction of a new working time schedule was agreed from January 1, 2027

The agreement will run for six years - from the beginning of 2026 to the end of 2031.

The master builders and the construction workers represented by the trade unions have agreed on a new national collective agreement, i.e. a new collective employment contract in the construction industry. This was announced jointly on Friday after the tenth round of negotiations.

Among other things, the introduction of a new working time plan from January 1, 2027 was agreed, as can be read in the press release from the Swiss Federation of Master Builders (SBV) and the unions Syna and Unia. And above a certain level, travel time will count as overtime in future.

The agreement has a term of six years - from the beginning of 2026 to the end of 2031. The result of the negotiations still has to be approved by the decision-making bodies on both sides, the press release continues.

Both parties approached each other during the intensive negotiations. They are convinced that they have found a solution that will increase the attractiveness of the construction industry for current employees and future recruits.

CLA for 80,000 construction workers

The national collective agreement in the construction industry has been in place since January 1, 2023 and expires at the end of this year. It regulates the wages and working conditions of around 80,000 construction workers in Switzerland.

The master builders and trade unions struggled for a long time over the new contract. Without a new agreement, there would have been no contract and, in the worst case scenario - according to the unions in recent weeks - the threat of a national industry strike.

The unions criticized, among other things, the refusal of the construction industry leadership to offer family-friendly working hours. They also demanded paid travel time to construction sites and a substantial pay rise.

It has now also been agreed, for example, that companies can also choose a working time model with constant daily working hours and more overtime and reduced hours. Simplified overtime regulations and the possibility of creating a long-term holiday account for employees who wish to save up overtime will also apply in future.

The agreement also includes a wage package and inflation protection as well as "substantial increases in bonuses and allowances in underground mining".

The wage package amounts to several percent over the six-year term of the national collective agreement, said SBC media spokesperson Matthias Engel on request.

Lawsuit will not be withdrawn

An extraordinary assembly of delegates of the master builders will decide on the final result on December 17, 2025. The Unia and Syna unions will hold their professional conferences on January 24 and 20, 2026 respectively to decide on the outcome of the negotiations.

According to Engel, the SBC will not withdraw a lawsuit for alleged breach of the peace obligation by the unions, which was recently filed with a court. At least as long as strikes are still on the cards, the media spokesperson continued.

In the fall, construction workers held demonstrations in several cities throughout Switzerland to demand a good result in the negotiations.