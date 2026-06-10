May 2026 was the second warmest May worldwide since measurements began. According to climate experts, Europe in particular experienced an unusually early and intense heatwave with numerous temperature records.

According to climate experts May 2026 was the second warmest in the world

No time? blue News summarizes for you May 2026 was the second warmest May worldwide since records began.

Numerous temperature records were broken in Europe, particularly in France, the UK, Ireland and Portugal.

Climate experts see this as further evidence of the increasing frequency of early and intense heatwaves.

According to a report by climate experts, May 2026 was the second warmest May worldwide since records began. Climate extremes set records across Europe.

Across Europe, the month was characterized by a rapid transition from below-average temperatures to one of the most intense heatwaves ever observed so early in the year in Western Europe, according to the Copernicus Earth Observation Climate Service, which is operated by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF).

The heatwave led to numerous temperature records for May being broken. France, Great Britain, Ireland and Portugal were particularly affected by the extreme conditions. As remarkable as this event is, it fits in with the rapid warming of Europe and the long-term trend towards more frequent, more intense and earlier heatwaves, it said.

Contrasts in dry and humid conditions too

According to the experts, there was also a contrast in dry and humid conditions: in May, above-average dry conditions prevailed in large parts of Western, Central and Eastern Europe - including Italy and Spain. Conversely, there was heavy flooding in Turkey, Bulgaria and Moldova.

In May 2026, the exceptional global warming continued - "with temperatures in the atmosphere and ocean reaching near-record levels," said ECMWF expert Samantha Burgess. "In Europe, an unusually early and intense heatwave shows how quickly climate extremes are becoming the new normal rather than the exception."

Exceptionally high sea surface temperatures

The experts pointed out that unusually high sea surface temperatures were measured in the tropical Pacific in May 2026, as the equatorial Pacific continues to move towards El Niño conditions. According to the data, these are likely to occur in the coming months - a phenomenon that could lead to extreme weather events worldwide.

Outside of Europe, the report states that in May 2026 the north and south-east of North America, regions of Asia north of the Indian subcontinent and in western China as well as parts of Brazil, southern Africa and large parts of Australia were among the wetter than average areas.

In contrast, the central United States, large parts of Central Asia, Madagascar, south-western Australia and large parts of South America had below-average dry conditions.