The parents of the victims of the nightclub fire in March 2025 in Kocani (North Macedonia) offer their condolences to the parents of the fire victims in Crans-Montana VS.

As reported on Friday by the Italian news agency Ansa, the parents of the Kocani victims wrote on the Facebook page of their association "March 16":"We were heartbroken to learn of the tragedy in Switzerland".

"Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathy are with the families of the victims, with the injured and with all those who are enduring this unimaginable pain. We are with you wholeheartedly, not as mere observers, but as people who carry the same wound."

On 16 March last year, 63 people died in a fire at the Pulse nightclub in the small town of Kocani, 100 kilometers east of the North Macedonian capital Skopje. Around 200 people were injured. The fire broke out after a spark machine used for the stage show ignited the ceiling construction, which was made of highly flammable material. 59 people died immediately, another four later succumbed to their serious burn injuries.