Tragedy in Crans-Montana VS Mayor reacts angrily to "Spiegel" inquiry +++ Landlord of Le Constellation speaks out
Philipp Dahm
2.1.2026
A catastrophe occurs in Crans-Montana VS on New Year's Eve. Hundreds of people are injured in a fire in a bar, dozens lose their lives.
The most important facts at a glance
- A fire broke out in the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana VS at around 1.30 am on New Year's Eve.
- A so-called "flashover" occurred in the bar. The fire suddenly went from the incipient phase to a full fire.
- The authorities have confirmed 40 fatalities and 119 people were injured, many of them seriously.
- A helpline has been set up for relatives on 0848 112 117.
23.28 hrs
Parents of Kocani fire victims condole parents of Crans-Montana
The parents of the victims of the nightclub fire in March 2025 in Kocani (North Macedonia) offer their condolences to the parents of the fire victims in Crans-Montana VS.
As reported on Friday by the Italian news agency Ansa, the parents of the Kocani victims wrote on the Facebook page of their association "March 16":"We were heartbroken to learn of the tragedy in Switzerland".
"Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathy are with the families of the victims, with the injured and with all those who are enduring this unimaginable pain. We are with you wholeheartedly, not as mere observers, but as people who carry the same wound."
On 16 March last year, 63 people died in a fire at the Pulse nightclub in the small town of Kocani, 100 kilometers east of the North Macedonian capital Skopje. Around 200 people were injured. The fire broke out after a spark machine used for the stage show ignited the ceiling construction, which was made of highly flammable material. 59 people died immediately, another four later succumbed to their serious burn injuries.
-
10.15 p.m.
Swiss fire victims are also taken to hospitals abroad
The 50 seriously injured fire victims from Crans-Montana VS, who are to be taken to specialized foreign hospitals by Sunday, will also include Swiss nationals. This was announced by the Federal Office for Civil Protection Babs.
The Valais authorities announced at a media conference this afternoon that 50 patients are to be transferred abroad by Sunday. These will be to hospitals in Belgium, France, Germany and Italy. According to Babs, transfers to more distant countries are also "under consideration".
-
10.08 pm
Mayor reacts angrily to "Spiegel" inquiry
The fire disaster in Crans-Montana VS is making headlines around the world, and there is great concern. Numerous journalists from abroad are on site and reporting, including "Der Spiegel". At the press conference on Thursday, the German news magazine wanted to know when and how the bar was checked for compliance with fire safety regulations, emergency exits and maximum occupancy.
In a commentary in the magazine, it says that the mayor Nicolas Féraud "stonewalled" on the question. The "Spiegel" therefore asked again in writing the next morning - and, according to its own information, received an "insult" in response.
The mayor Nicolas Féraud wrote: "Who are you to demand such a thing! I have the decency not to treat you as you deserve and force myself to inform you that the cantonal police are responsible for informing the press."
-
21:33
US embassy flies flag at half-mast
The US embassy in Bern has lowered its flag to half-mast "as a sign of solidarity" following the fatal fire in Crans-Montana. In a post on the short message service X, it says: "The United States joins Switzerland in mourning the victims of the tragedy in Crans-Montana. In solidarity, Ambassador Callista L. Gingrich has ordered the U.S. Embassy flag to be flown at half-mast."
The United States stands with Switzerland in mourning those who lost their lives in the tragedy in Crans-Montana. In solidarity, Ambassador Callista L. Gingrich has ordered the U.S. Embassy flag to be lowered to half-staff. pic.twitter.com/UCd4OELaQV— U.S. Embassy Bern (@USEmbassyBern) January 2, 2026
-
9:12 p.m.
"We thought someone would put it out"
Investigations into the cause of the devastating fire are focusing in particular on the sound-absorbing foam on the ceiling of the restaurant. A 17-year-old from Geneva, who was in the basement of the "Le Constellation" bar at the time of the disaster, told the news agency Keystone- SDA about his experiences.
The teenager, who wishes to remain anonymous, was partying with four friends aged between 15 and 17 in the bar, which is popular with young people because minors are also allowed in. Two of his friends were uninjured and two others were in a critical condition. He himself suffered second-degree burns to his hand, back, head and face.
His statement is consistent with others: A service employee, who was standing on the shoulders of another person, is said to have accidentally ignited the ceiling with a champagne bottle that was decorated with Bengal candles. "At first we saw fire, but thought someone was putting it out. The sound-absorbing foam on the ceiling caught fire, melted and the flames spread," he said. "I had to do a lap around the bar to get away from the fire. At first I walked at walking pace, but the crowd clogged the stairs. A ball of fire and heat filled the room when I was on the stairs."
"Once I was outside, I tried to help the people in the bar, but it was difficult." Many of the injured and survivors fled to the bar opposite. "There were bodies lying on the ground outside the bar. The moment I came out, the emergency services, at least the police, were already there."
-
20.47 hrs
Four patients at Zurich University Hospital have not yet been identified
As SRF reports, four of the 16 patients being treated at the University Hospital Zurich (USZ) have not yet been identified. Meanwhile, the Zurich government has offered capacity in its city hospitals to relieve the burden on clinics specializing in burns.
-
20.10 hrs
Confederation requested triggering of EU civil protection mechanism
The Federal Office for Civil Protection asked the European Union to trigger a civil protection mechanism on New Year's Day. This was for help in caring for the many victims of the fire in Crans-Montana VS.
This was announced by a media spokesperson for the Federal Office on request. Spokesman Philippe Boeglin went on to say that several EU countries had made offers of help to Switzerland at the same time and even before Switzerland made its request. Around 50 transports of fire victims abroad are currently planned. The burn victims would be taken to hospitals specializing in the treatment of burn injuries.
Crans-Montana: EU-coordinated medical evacuations of burn patients from Switzerland are underway.— Hadja Lahbib (@hadjalahbib) January 2, 2026
24 patients are being transferred to hospitals in Belgium, France, Germany and Italy, with transport supported by France, Italy, Luxembourg, Romania and Switzerland. 🧵
European countries have also offered to transport patients. In addition, Switzerland has accepted two offers to send specialized teams to treat burn injuries. Such "burn assessment teams" would come to Switzerland from Italy and France.
The EU Commissioner for Civil Protection, Hadja Lahbib, wrote on the short message platform X that 24 patients would be taken to hospitals in Belgium, France, Germany and Italy. This with logistical help from Germany, France, Luxembourg and Romania.
-
19.19 hrs
Head of hospital in Sion reports internal burns
After the fire disaster in Crans-Montana, the hospital in Sion admitted 80 seriously injured people within a few hours. The director anticipates lengthy treatment for many of the injured. Many of the mostly young people suffered more than just external burns, Eric Bonvin told the AP news agency. They had inhaled red-hot gases, which probably led to internal burns in some of them. "This is a truly catastrophic situation," said Bonvin.
Bonvin warned that the road to recovery for the seriously injured was likely to be long and arduous. "For those with severe burns, intensive treatment will take several months," he said. "But there is still hope. They are young, and that means they still have a lot of vitality." The average age of the injured is around 20, he said.
Bonvin reported that 55 seriously injured people were brought to his clinic by ambulance. Other injured people had come themselves, some were brought by relatives. By Friday afternoon, most of them had been transferred to other hospitals and some had already been discharged. "This is a very special situation, as burns are not necessarily visible at first; the nerve endings are burnt, so there is no sensation, and the person affected is mainly in a state of shock," said the doctor, describing the situation at night. In such moments, every minute counts.
Some hospital staff had treated injured people without knowing whether some of their relatives were among the patients. "It was hard for everyone to bear. Probably also because everyone was asking themselves: "Was my child, my cousin, someone from the region at this party?" The bar is well known for its parties. "Besides, it's always traumatic when you see young people arriving."
-
7.02 pm
Grandfather Pierre searches for his granddaughter on TV
-
18.20 hrs
Great sympathy in Crans-Montana
The day after the fire disaster that left 40 dead and 119 injured, people continue to lay flowers, candles and cuddly toys in front of the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana VS.
Some passers-by are unable to hold back their tears. "Rest in peace by the stars" can be read among the numerous flowers, cuddly toys and candles.
Meanwhile, numerous representatives of the local and international media have traveled to the Valais tourist resort to report on the accident.
-
18.01 hrs
Now the landlord of Le Constellation is speaking out
Update 6.13 p.m.: Following the fire disaster in Crans-Montana, the owners of Le Constellation bar did not comment at first. According to reports, they were in shock and their wife was injured in the fire.
Now the landlord of Le Constellation is breaking his silence. "We can't sleep or eat, we're all in a very bad way," he tells 20 Minutenand emphasizes that he wants to work with the authorities: "We will do everything we can to help clarify the causes. We are doing everything in our power. Our lawyers are also involved."
At the media conference in the afternoon, public prosecutor Beatrice Pilloud emphasized that no criminal investigations had yet been initiated against specific individuals. The landlord and his wife have so far only been questioned as informants. The presumption of innocence applies.
The landlord also told Tamedia that the bar had been inspected "three times in ten years" and that "everything complied with the regulations".
-
5.44 p.m.
Seriously injured from Crans-Montana in Stuttgart and Tübingen
Three of the 119 fire victims are being treated in the south-western German state of Baden-Württemberg. One victim was admitted to a specialist clinic in Stuttgart, two people were accommodated in Tübingen.
"On the part of Marienhospital Stuttgart, I can confirm that one patient has been admitted and is receiving intensive medical care at our hospital," said a hospital spokeswoman. No further information was provided for data protection reasons.
The BG Klinik Tübingen is also involved in the care of the injured. "Due to its special expertise in treating serious burn injuries, the BG Klinik Tübingen was involved in the international aid mission. Two seriously injured people were admitted to our clinic for treatment," said a spokeswoman.
The BG Klinik Tübingen is prepared to treat a large number of seriously injured people who reach the clinic at the same time and has extensive resources available at all times for this eventuality.
-
5.03 p.m.
Victims hospitalized at Chuv are all young and seriously injured
The victims hospitalized at Lausanne University Hospital (Chuv) are all young patients with serious burn injuries. According to the hospital, between 15 and 60 percent of the body surface area of each of the 22 victims was affected by burns.
The victims' chances of survival are unclear at this stage, doctors said at a Chuv media conference in Lausanne. In addition to burns, many victims also suffered severe smoke inhalation.
Some of the victims were able to identify themselves, while other patients were carrying documents that could have been used to identify them, it was reported. The police were also able to help identify the victims.
The Chuv operates one of the two specialized centers for severe burn victims in Switzerland. The other is located at Zurich University Hospital, where just over a dozen people injured in the fire disaster in a bar in Crans-Montana on New Year's Eve are being treated.
-
16.34 hrs
Berlin clinic reports requests for help for 40 fire victims
Requests for help have been received in German specialist clinics for the treatment of 40 seriously injured people. "The situation is now such that we have a request for help for 40 severely burned patients," said the director of the clinic for severely burned patients at the Unfallkrankenhaus Berlin, Leila Harhaus-Wähner, to Welt TV. Today, Friday, the first injured patients would be admitted to clinics in Leipzig and Halle, and on Saturday three patients were to be brought to the Berlin clinic.
"The other federal states and the other severe burn injury centers will be just as active," said Harhaus-Wähner. Particularly in the case of severe burns, it is important that the victims are treated very quickly. Patients would have to expect months of treatment and multiple operations - depending on the type of burns.
After the initial stabilization of the patients, the affected areas of skin have to be removed, followed by transplants. "In some cases, you don't have enough of your own skin directly available, so this has to be done in several stages," said Harhaus-Wähner. "Several operations are therefore the rule, so we are talking about a stay in intensive care lasting several weeks, often followed by a few more weeks on normal wards and then rehabilitation."
The fact that most of the victims of the accident in Switzerland are younger could have a positive effect on recovery. A younger age normally leads to a "significantly higher probability of survival" compared to older patients, said Harhaus-Wähner.
-
4.30 p.m.
Investigators reveal cause of fire and details of casualties for the first time
Following the fatal fire disaster in the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana, the Valais authorities have provided information on the current status of the investigation. New casualty figures have been confirmed - as well as initial clues as to the possible cause of the fire.
-
3.17 p.m.
France sends military doctors to Crans-Montana
France is sending a team of military doctors to Crans-Montana. As the French Ministry of Defense told AFP, a medical unit has been sent to Switzerland for an "evaluation mission of burn victims with a view to possible evacuations".
The team consists of a plastic surgeon, an anaesthetist, a specialized nurse and a doctor from the fire department. It is due to arrive in Crans-Montana on Friday afternoon. The unit will remain on site for several days to support the Swiss health authorities and assess burn victims - with a view to possible transfer to specialized clinics, depending on the severity of the injuries.
-
The authorities are now providing information
The press conference begins after a slight delay. blue News is ticking and streaming live.
Follow the press conference here:
-
14:50
"The death toll could get worse"
Following the fire disaster in the bar in Crans-Montana, 80 to 100 injured people are still in a critical condition. Stéphane Ganzer, Valais Director of Security, said this in an interview with the French radio station RTL.
There is a risk that more victims could die. "The terrible death toll is catastrophic and could get worse", said Ganzer. People with third-degree burns on around 15 percent of their body surface were particularly at risk - they had a significantly increased risk of dying in the hours and days following the accident.
-
2.11 p.m.
Italy's foreign minister reveals details of investigation
Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani speaks of extensive investigations following the fire in Crans-Montana. "The public prosecutor told me that dozens of interviews have already been carried out to establish responsibility for the fire," said Tajani at the scene, according to the Corriere della Sera newspaper
At the same time, the Deputy Prime Minister said that Italy was supporting the Swiss authorities "in every possible way". "All available medical facilities have been made available. The civil defense has already sent a helicopter, and psychologists from Valle d'Aosta and doctors from Lombardy are on their way," Tajani continued. The Italian criminal investigation department is also ready to identify the victims.
-
1.56 p.m.
Lausanne has identified all 22 patients
The 22 severely burned patients being treated at Lausanne University Hospital have been identified. Hospital director Claire Charmet told RTS on Friday.
The situation at the hospital is under control and the teams are taking care of both the injured and their families. The prognosis for all those affected is serious, but will be assessed individually. "They are in a critical condition", it says. Further transfers to other hospitals in Switzerland and abroad are also planned.
-
1.47 p.m.
Israel sends experts to Switzerland
A team of specialists from Israel is to assist the Swiss authorities in identifying the victims of the Crans-Montana fire. Israel has offered Switzerland concrete help in dealing with the situation.
The team, which is part of the Israeli Red Cross, arrived in Crans-Montana on Thursday, reported the Italian news agency Adnkronos on Friday. The emergency services are specialized in identifying charred bodies.
Israel's President Isaac Herzog emphasized the country's experience in the field of "locating and identifying burn victims and treating burn victims in fire accidents".
-
1.01 p.m.
17 seriously injured in Zurich
17 seriously injured people are being treated in Zurich, including "four children". According to the Zurich cantonal government, 13 seriously injured people have been transferred to Zurich University Hospital for treatment. The four children who were also seriously injured are receiving medical care at the Zurich Children's Hospital.
Specialists from the Zurich Institute of Forensic Medicine have been sent to Crans-Montana. According to the Zurich cantonal government, they are supporting the investigation into the cause of the fire on behalf of the Valais public prosecutor's office. However, the specialists are not involved in the identification of the victims.
-
12.08 p.m.
Press conference at 3 p.m.
The authorities will next provide information on the current situation in Crans-Montana at 3 pm. This is announced by the canton of Valais.
-
12.03 p.m.
The minutes of the night of the disaster
More than 40 dead, 115 injured: the fire in the "Le Constellation" bar shakes Switzerland. Eyewitness reports, videos and initial information from the authorities allow us to reconstruct the minutes in which a New Year's Eve party turned into a catastrophe.
-
11.40 a.m.
Owner also injured - now there are new details about the bar fire
The owners of the bar "Le Constellation", where the fatal fire disaster in Crans-Montana occurred on New Year's Eve, survived the accident. The owner herself was injured and suffered burns.
-
10.40 a.m.
"Broke down the door" - first responder accuses fire department of serious negligence
A first responder makes serious accusations against the operation at the scene. Paolo Campolo (55) told "20 Minuten" that he had rescued "15 to 20 people together with other first responders" from the burning bar on New Year's Eve. After receiving a call shortly after 1.30 a.m., he immediately set off: "I went straight to the scene."
Campolo pulled people out of the main entrance and into the open. "You could maybe get a meter or two inside to grab people and pull them outside," he says. He deliberately accepted the risk of smoke inhalation. The 55-year-old is now in hospital himself and has to wear a breathing mask.
Campolo is critical of a locked door at the back of the bar. "There were desperate people behind that door," he says. A firefighter said: "We'll take care of it", but then left again. Campolo and other helpers finally took action themselves: "With someone who happened to be passing by, we broke down the door and got the people out." He also reported these observations to the cantonal police.
-
10.09 a.m.
Families wait for certainty
Following the fire disaster in Crans-Montana VS, the identification of the victims has begun. The bodies are so badly burned that it could take days to identify them. Parents of missing young people are desperately appealing on social media for information about their family members.
Relatives are using social media to search for missing persons from the Crans-Montana fire disaster.
Read more here.
-
9.36 a.m.
Italian golf talent (16) dies in fire disaster
The 16-year-old golfer Emanuele Galeppini has also died in the fire disaster in a bar in Crans-Montana. The teenager was living in Dubai and was regarded as a great talent in international junior golf.
-
8.39 a.m.
Identification of victims may take days - hospitals remain under heavy strain
After the fire in Crans-Montana, the identification of the victims is likely to take some time. Mathias Reynard, President of the Valais cantonal government, says that the situation in the hospitals remains extremely tense.
You can read more here
-
8.19 a.m.
France takes in eight more injured
France will take in more injured people. In addition to the three patients already being treated in French hospitals, eight more injured people are to be transferred to France at the request of the Swiss authorities. A spokesperson for the French Foreign Ministry confirmed this to BFMTV.
Requests for cribs have also been made, said Pascal Confavreux. "We are currently looking into how we can care for them in our hospitals."
-
7.44am
New photo shows outbreak of fire - reminiscent of another devastating disaster
The fire in Crans-Montana, which claimed around 40 lives and injured over 100 people, is frighteningly reminiscent of one of the worst club disasters in the USA. Initial indications point to pyrotechnics as the cause - a scenario that experts have been aware of for over 20 years.
-
7.23 a.m.
At least 80 people in critical condition
According to State Council President Matthias Reynard, at least 80 of the 115 people injured are in a critical condition. This figure refers to people being cared for by the Valais rescue organization KWRO, Reynard told the "Walliser Boten". There are also other seriously injured people who have been taken to emergency stations by other means.
The situation is particularly dramatic at Lausanne University Hospital, where "around thirteen adults and eight minors with burns" are being treated, with more than 60 percent of their bodies burned. Wassim Rafoul explained this to "RTS".
-
6.24 a.m.
Guest saw "total chaos"
A young guest from Paris, 16-year-old Axel Clavier, survived the accident in Crans-Montana and described the scenes inside the Le Constellation bar as "total chaos". One of his friends had died and two or three were missing, he told the AP news agency. He had not witnessed the outbreak of the fire, but he had seen waitresses with bottles of champagne and sparklers.
Clavier reported that he felt like he was suffocating and initially hid behind a table. He then ran upstairs and tried to smash a plexiglass pane with a table. This fell out of the frame, allowing him to escape. He lost his jacket, shoes, cell phone and bank card during the escape, but: "I'm still alive, they're just things."
-
6.15am
"Bottle held with a lighted candle"
Two women told the French television station BFMTV that they had seen a bartender in the Le Constellation bar lift a female bartender onto his shoulders while she held a bottle with a burning candle. The flames had spread and caused the wooden ceiling to collapse. One of the women described how the crowd panicked and tried to escape from the basement club down a narrow staircase and through a narrow door.
Another witness told BFMTV how people smashed windows to escape the fire. Some were seriously injured.
-
4.30am
Crans-Montana bar advertised its parties with fireworks
Following the fatal fire at the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana VS, earlier advertising material from the establishment is now also coming into focus. A video shows fire effects with champagne bottles.
-
Friday, January 2, 2026, 4.16 am
Many injured with severe burns
Many of the more than 110 injured suffer life-threatening burns. At Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV) alone, around 13 adults and 8 minors were admitted with burns "on more than 60 percent of their body surface", as Wassim Raffoul, head physician at Morges Hospital, told RTS.
Raffoul went on to say that the injuries were very serious and would take a long time to treat. In addition, the injured may also have suffered smoke inhalation, bruising and broken bones as a result of the crowd. The burning of plastic could have produced very toxic fumes.
Depending on the severity of the burn - i.e. its depth and extent - a skin graft may be necessary. If 60 percent or more of the skin surface is burned, there is a risk of multiple organ failure and therefore a danger to life.
-
23:27
Photo shows the moment the fire broke out
A photo shows the moment when the ceiling of the "Le Constellation" bar catches fire. The party guests celebrate exuberantly and hold up bottles of champagne with lit sparklers. These ignite the sound-absorbing acoustic panels on the ceiling. From this moment on, the devastating fire catastrophe was unstoppable.
-
10.30 p.m.
Great acceptance also in the evening
In the evening, many people lay flowers in front of the "Le Constellation" bar and light candles for the victims. The shock is written all over the faces of those present. Tears flow, some mourners lie in each other's arms.
-
20:51
New video shows panic after fire inferno
A video posted on Instagram shows the extent of the disaster. While flames billow out of the bar in the background, desperate guests are trapped at the entrance. This is the only exit from the lower part of Le Constellation bar, which has two levels.
Screams can be heard in the square in front of the bar and several passers-by capture the dramatic scenes on their cell phones.
-
20:23
France takes in injured people from Swiss hospitals
France is taking in injured people from the fire in Crans-Montana in its hospitals. This was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday. Following a telephone conversation with President Guy Parmelin, Macron said on X that France was ready to "provide any assistance" and thanked the teams and nursing staff who were deployed.
Je me suis entretenu avec le Président de la Confédération helvétique @ParmelinG pour lui exprimer notre solidarité. Le bilan est terrible. Nos pensées accompagnent les familles.— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 1, 2026
Nos équipes diplomatiques et consulaires suivent la situation et apportent l’assistance…
Macron did not provide any information on the number of injured people treated in France or the hospitals involved. "Our thoughts are with the families", he continued, expressing France's solidarity with Switzerland.
-
7.23 p.m.
400 people attend mass in honor of the victims of Crans-Montana
Around 400 people attended a mass in honor of the victims of the Crans-Montana VS fire disaster on Thursday evening. The ceremony in the church of this village was led by the Bishop of Sion VS, Jean-Marie Lovey, as a photographer reported to the Keystone-SDA news agency.
The diocese of Sion had already issued a statement in the afternoon saying that it was "shocked" to learn of the tragedy in Crans-Montana and expressed "its concern, closeness and sympathy for all the victims, their relatives and families".
She also expressed "her support and gratitude to all those who have helped the victims in various ways, on the ground or in the various hospitals - as nursing staff or as police, civil and judicial authorities"
-
18:07
Press conference ended
That concludes the press conference.
-
18.06 hrs
Regular checks have been carried out
Mayor Nicolas Féraud emphasizes that bars and restaurants in the municipality are regularly visited and inspected. However, he did not provide any information on the maximum permitted occupancy of the bar in question. Féraud also did not comment on the owners of the Le Constellation bar. Attorney General Beatrice Pilloud also said that it was currently not known how many people were in the bar at the time of the fire.
-
5.59 p.m.
No arrests
A journalist wants to know whether anyone has been arrested as a result of the drama. Attorney General Beatrice Pilloud denies this. There are currently no suspects.
The authorities do not provide any information on the ages of the victims. However, police commander Gisler says that based on the circumstances, it can be said that they were mainly "young people who were out partying".
-
5.55 p.m.
Patient transport abroad possible
State Council President Reynard says that so far all the injured have been accommodated in Switzerland. "Depending on the situation, however, it is possible that some patients will be transferred abroad in the coming hours."
President Parmelin adds that the FDFA has already been in contact with other countries. "It is possible that two patients who are currently in Zurich will be transferred to their home country of Italy in the coming hours. We are in contact with the authorities there."
-
17.53 hrs
No information on nationalities yet
There is now more information on the nationalities of the victims. However, these are not yet being shared publicly. "We have initial figures, but they are still relatively rough. But first we will talk to the families," says police commander Frédéric Gisler.
-
5.50 p.m.
No information on possible triggers
In response to questions about the possible cause of the fire, the Attorney General is reticent. When asked whether champagne bottles with fireworks were involved, Beatrice Pilloud said: "The drama only happened a few hours ago - at the moment I can't say anything about what happened."
She also gave no details about the ownership of the bar. Pilloud also did not want to comment on the structural situation, such as whether the stairs to the basement were narrow.
-
5.49 p.m.
Many patients in a critical condition
There are now more figures on the number of hospitalized patients. Matthias Reynard says that 30 people were hospitalized themselves. 80 people have been hospitalized by the rescue services of the canton of Valais, the majority of whom are in a critical condition. 20 people have been transported to other hospitals.
-
5.42 p.m.
Several fire hypotheses
Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing. Attorney General Beatrice Pilloud explained that there are currently several hypotheses. The main hypothesis is that a room caught fire and then exploded.
The Zurich Forensic Institute had been commissioned to carry out an expert report to clarify the exact cause. However, the focus is currently on identifying the bodies - this could still take some time.
-
17.34 hrs
"We see the grief and suffering"
Nicolas Féraud, the mayor of Crans-Montana, now speaks. He speaks of a moment "full of grief and fear" that has affected the entire community in the most brutal way. "People have died here. We see the suffering of the relatives and the injured."
Féraud also provides exact figures: Over 40 deaths and 115 mostly seriously injured people have been reported so far, for example.
-
5.31 pm
"A very terrible moment"
State Councillor Mathias Reynard now drives up. He continues to speak of a tragedy with "several dozen dead", but still does not give an exact number.
Reynard expresses his condolences to the families of the victims. "It is a difficult time and many people out there are waiting for more information. But: identifying the victims, the dead and injured, will still take some time."
Reynard also thanked the other cantons for showing their solidarity and, above all, for taking in the injured. "It is a terrible moment."
-
17.27 hrs
"Switzerland is in mourning"
The flags at the Federal Palace are currently flying at half-mast. This will remain the case for the next five days, says Parmelin. He also announces that, in view of the circumstances, he is foregoing the traditional New Year's address. He thanks the emergency services: "You have shown a great deal of courage, thank you."
"Switzerland is in mourning," Parmelin concludes. "But there is hope. I want to say to the relatives and the injured: you are not alone. We are here to help you"
-
17:19
"Celebration ended in drama, it's bad," says Parmelin
Now President Guy Parmelin is speaking. "The circumstances are absolutely dramatic," he says at the beginning. "The Federal Council was shocked to learn of the events here in Crans-Montana." The New Year celebrations had ended in "a drama" and dozens of people had lost their lives. The Federal Council expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the victims.
"It is one of the worst tragedies that has ever occurred in this country," continued Parmelin. He thanked all the countries and organizations that had contacted him and offered their services - such as Italy, which had offered to take seriously injured people into its hospitals.
-
5.15 p.m.
Now the authorities and Parmelin are speaking
The authorities are now back in front of the microphones. President Guy Parmelin is also present. Other participants:
Mr. Mathias Reynard, President of the State Council,
Head of the Department of Security, Institutions and Sport, Stéphane Ganzer,
Attorney General Beatrice Pilloud,
the commander of the Valais cantonal police, Mr. Frédéric Gisler
and the President of the municipality of Crans-Montana, Nicolas Féraud.
-
5.03 p.m.
Parmelin arrives in Valais
President Guy Parmelin has arrived in Valais. He is currently getting an overview of the situation and will address the media at 5.15 pm.
-
4.53 p.m.
Italian Foreign Minister speaks of 47 dead
According to the Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, 47 people are currently believed to have died. Tajani said that he had been in close contact with the Swiss authorities throughout the day. Following the fire in Switzerland, 16 Italian nationals are also missing.
-
3.42 p.m.
Flags at half-mast at the Federal Palace
Anyone walking past the Federal Palace on Thursday afternoon will see the Swiss flag at half-mast. The flag is also lowered on other federal buildings in Bern. The accident is seen as a tragedy of national significance.
On request, the spokesperson for President Guy Parmelin confirmed that the mourning flag was ordered because of the accident in Crans-Montana. Parmelin will also appear before the media in Sion in the late afternoon at around 5.15 pm.
When Switzerland will mourn and the flags will be lowered is precisely regulated. A federal directive specifies the cases in which mourning flags must be flown - for example, the death of a member of the Federal Council, the death of a foreign head of state or serious disasters. In such situations, the Federal Council orders the Swiss flag to be flown at half-mast on federal buildings in the Bern conurbation.
-
3.35 p.m.
US embassy calls on its own citizens to report to relatives
The US embassy in Switzerland and Liechtenstein has called on American citizens via Instagram to inform family and friends about their safety and state of health. In the event of an emergency, the authority refers to a contact number where those affected by the New Year's Eve accident in Valais can report.
-
2.05 p.m.
Authorities suspect "flashover"
The authorities have announced new details about the fire. As the canton writes in a press release, there was a so-called "flashover" in the bar. The fire suddenly went from the incipient phase to a full fire. This was followed by one or more explosions. In fire dynamics, a "flashover" is the moment when all flammable surfaces in a closed room ignite simultaneously.
-
13:34
New video shows bar ceiling in flames
The night in Crans-Montana not only left its mark on the scene, but also on social media. As reported by "Le Nouvelliste", a video is now circulating showing the ceiling in the Le Constellation bar catching fire.
-
1.02 pm
First pictures show the bar from the inside
-
12.10 p.m.
Over a dozen burn victims are being treated in Zurich
The University Hospital Zurich, which specializes in burn injuries, has already treated over a dozen burn victims from Crans-Montana VS on Thursday. More are likely to follow, said a spokesperson.
The rescue helicopters are constantly flying in new burn victims from Crans-Montana, said a hospital spokesperson at the request of Keystone-SDA. By midday on Thursday, there were already over a dozen.
There are two centers in Switzerland that specialize in injuries of this kind: The University Hospitals of Zurich and Lausanne.
-
11.39 a.m.
President of the Swiss Confederation speaks with moving words
On the day of his inauguration as the new President of the Swiss Confederation, Guy Parmelin has spoken movingly about New Year's Eve.
Parmelin wrote on the X platform: "What should have been a moment of joy turned into grief that night in Crans-Montana, which affects the whole of Switzerland and abroad."
Was ein Moment der Freude sein sollte, verwandelte sich in der Nacht in Crans-Montana in eine Trauer, die die ganze Schweiz und das Ausland betrifft. Der Bundesrat hat diese Tragödie mit tiefer Bestürzung zur Kenntnis genommen.— Guy Parmelin (@ParmelinG) January 1, 2026
The Federal Council expresses its deepest condolences to the victims, the injured and their families, Parmelin added.
-
11.28 a.m.
Video shows the situation at night
A police video shows what the situation looks like after the emergency services arrive. Dozens of emergency services rushed to the aid of the victims in Crans-Montana on Thursday night.
-
11.05 a.m.
Video shows bar fire in Crans-Montana
A video from an eyewitness shows blazing flames inside the bar "Le Constellation" in Crans-Montana VS. Dozens of people stand in front of the building, as the short clip shows.
Another video shows people lying on the ground in front of the bar. blue News is not showing this video for reasons of confidentiality.
-
10.57 a.m.
Traces at the scene of the accident point to a fire
According to the Valais authorities, the evidence at the scene of the accident in Crans-Montana points to a fire and not an assassination attempt. They found signs that a fire had started in the bar.
In the course of this fire, there were explosions, said State Councillor Stéphane Ganzer to the media. The explosion was not at the beginning of the incident.
Attorney General Béatrice Pilloud was unable to provide any information on the source of the fire in the bar. It was still far too early for that, she said in response to a journalist's question. Pilloud also did not comment on the emergency exits from the bar. She asked for respect for the relatives of the many dead and injured.
Numerous people from Switzerland and abroad celebrated in Crans-Montana on New Year's Eve. The police have not yet been able to provide any information on possible victims from abroad. Identification is underway, said police commander Frédéric Gisler, and this includes informing the relatives of the victims.
-
10.55 a.m.
Valais State Councillor is close to tears
The scenes in Crans-Montana VS are visibly affecting those responsible. During an interview with RTS, State Councillor Mathias Reynard is deeply moved. "It's an absolute tragedy, it can't even be put into words," says Reynard, his voice choked with tears. "I don't really know what to say - it's really hard. Your thoughts are with the families of the loved ones - it's hard. Really hard. "
-
10.45 a.m.
The press conference is over. The authorities will return to the public with a statement at a later date.
-
10.43am
Number of fatalities not known
Exactly how many people died remains unclear for the time being - the authorities are withholding specific figures. No information has yet been provided on the identity of the victims either. "It is too early for that", they say.
The cause of the devastating fire that destroyed the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana is also still unclear. Although there was initially talk of an explosion, Valais Attorney General Beatrice Pilloud has now clarified that there was no explosion in the first place.
-
10.38 a.m.
100 people injured, some seriously
Around 100 people were injured, many of them seriously, as State Council President Mathias Reynard confirmed. The victims were distributed to various hospitals during the night - not only in Valais, but also beyond the cantonal borders.
"The capacities in Valais are exhausted", said Reynard. Numerous patients had to be transferred to hospitals outside the canton, especially university hospitals. The logistical effort is still running at full speed - medical teams, rescue services and specialists are working at the limit to save lives.
-
10.36 a.m.
Special situation declared - authorities want to mobilize resources
The Valais State Council has declared a special situation due to the explosion in Crans-Montana. The aim is to mobilize all the necessary resources as quickly as possible and without delay, according to a press release.
The special situation will apply from 9 a.m. on Thursday, the State Council added. The operation is still ongoing. The authorities called on the population to strictly adhere to the instructions of the emergency services and not to enter the affected area. The State Council expressed its "great solidarity" with those affected and sent its thoughts to the victims, their families and all others affected.
-
10.32 a.m.
10 helicopters and 40 ambulances on site
10 helicopters, 40 ambulances and around 150 paramedics are currently on duty. The Valais cantonal hospital has declared a state of disaster. The intensive care unit and the operating block are fully occupied, according to the authorities. Where possible, patients have been transferred to other hospitals, such as Zurich. "Switzerland is showing solidarity". In order to cope with the situation, the State Council has decided to impose a special situation.
-
10.29 a.m.
Support from Zurich
As the Valais Attorney General Beatrice Pilloud explains, a comprehensive investigation has been initiated. The cause is being investigated in detail.
The Valais authorities have enlisted the support of the Zurich Forensic Institute - in particular for the identification of the numerous fatalities. The scale of the accident is staggering:
According to police commander Frédéric Gisler, it involves several dozen dead - and just as many injured.
-
10.26 a.m.
"Our thoughts are with the victims"
A press conference was announced at 10.00 am. A little late, the cantonal police, the mayor and other representatives of the authorities appear before the media.
State Council President Mathias Reynard says: "Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. It is a great tragedy on an evening of celebration." He addresses the population and the entire country and thanks all the emergency services for their support. He also thanked all the hospitals that had offered help.
They provide information on the current situation in Crans-Montana. According to the police, at least 100 people are injured, "most of them seriously" - several dozen people are dead.
-
09.38 a.m.
The current situation in Crans-Montana
According to a statement from the Valais police, several people have died in the accident and numerous others have been injured. The figures currently circulating are staggering: according to Le Nouvelliste, around 40 people are believed to have fallen victim to the flames. Almost 100 people were injured, many of them seriously - with extensive burns, as a medical source confirmed to RTS.
Police spokesman Gaëtan Lathion also spoke of an explosion of unknown origin that may have sparked the fire. A huge rescue operation has been underway since the early hours of the night. However, the situation is under control. Helicopters from Air Glaciers, Rega and an Italian rescue helicopter are transporting the injured to nearby hospitals in French-speaking Switzerland.
The affected area was completely cordoned off and a no-fly zone was established over Crans-Montana. A helpline has been set up for relatives on 084 811 21 17.
Due to the acute shortage of medical supplies, Geneva University Hospital (HUG) took action: yesterday evening it sent urgently needed medication to Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV), where numerous victims are being treated. The HUG itself has already admitted the first patients and is expecting more.
According to the newspaper 24 Heures, doctors and psychologists are also on duty. Temporary emergency accommodation for the injured has been set up in several parts of the resort. Investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing. Further details on the cause of the incident are still pending.
-
09.24 am
First pictures show bar in Crans-Montana after the accident
According to media reports, helicopters are still circling over Crans-Montana every minute. According to "Blick", a helicopter is said to have landed at Zurich University Hospital.
New pictures show the scene after the explosion.
‼️ [ 🇨🇭 SUISSE ]— Little Think Tank (@L_ThinkTank) January 1, 2026
🔸️ Plusieurs personnes ont été tuées et d’autres grièvement blessées dans l’explosion d’un bar à la station de ski de Crans-Montana. Les médias locaux évoquent des dizaines de blessés, mais aucun bilan provisoire n’a encore été communiqué. pic.twitter.com/kosiFRoO5J
-
8.56 a.m.
Media reports of "several dozen" dead
"Rhône FM" reports that negligent use of pyrotechnics could have been the cause of the tragedy. It also reports "several dozen" deaths, with one source citing the figure of 40. "Le Nouvelliste" also claims to have heard of at least 40 dead and at least 100 injured.
-
8.47 a.m.
Bar is in the basement
According to "Inside Paradeplatz", the bar belongs to "a couple from Corsica, France, who run several restaurants in the area". The duo took over the establishment in 2015. Pictures show the location of Le Constellation in the basement of the building.
-
8.22 a.m.
Major operation underway - flight ban over Crans-Montana
The Valais cantonal police report a "serious incident" in which "several people have lost their lives". A large-scale operation is underway: a flight ban has been issued over Crans-Montana. No further information will be given before the press conference at 10 a.m., it continues.
-
8 a.m.
Many fire victims
A Rega doctor tells RTS that the hospitals in French-speaking Switzerland are overloaded with fire victims. The population should relieve the doctors as much as possible and not take any risks today, he continues.
-
7.43 a.m.
Press conference at 10 a.m.
The authorities have scheduled a press conference for 10 am, which will be held by Frédéric Gisler, writes RTS. The new commander of the Valais cantonal police has only been in office since today. It is also reported that the explosion took place in the cellar of the bar, which is located in the basement and can accommodate up to 400 guests.
Suisse : plusieurs morts après une explosion dans la station de ski de Crans-Montana. Le sinistre a eu lieu dans un bar où plusieurs personnes s'étaient réunies pour les festivités du Nouvel An.— TF1Info (@TF1Info) January 1, 2026
▶️ @Raph_journalist dans #BonjourLaMatinaleTF1 avec @MaudDescamps ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/vgmXUuL2EK
-
7.40 a.m.
Police confirm "several injured and dead"
The cause of the explosion is still unknown, according to Gaëtan Lathion, spokesman for the Valais cantonal police. There were "several injured and dead", the police spokesman added. According to him, more than a hundred people were in the restaurant at the time of the explosion.
The cantonal and municipal police, the fire department and several helicopters were deployed to the scene. A helpline was set up for family members and relatives of the victims on "084 811 21 17".
-
7.14 a.m.
Dead and injured at New Year's Eve party in Valais
A fire broke out in the Le Constellation bar and lounge in Crans-Montana VS at around 1.30 a.m. on New Year's Eve, following an explosion.
An eyewitness told "Blick" that dozens of people were injured and that the doctor claimed to have seen some dead. The cantonal police confirmed the major fire: a short video on X is said to show the disaster. The authorities admitted to the "Walliser Bote " that there were several fatalities.
‼️ [ 🇨🇭 SUISSE ]— Little Think Tank (@L_ThinkTank) January 1, 2026
🔸 Selon les médias locaux, l'explosion d’origine inconnue a secoué vers 1h30 du matin le sous-sol du bar Le Constellation, à la station de ski de Crans-Montana, déclenchant un incendie dans cet établissement pouvant accueillir jusqu'à 400 personnes. https://t.co/1k7m2TtO9b pic.twitter.com/IinXeeANqr