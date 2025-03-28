The Mazda left clear traces after the accident. Kapo Aargau

At midnight, a Mazda was involved in an accident in Buchs AG. The driver drove off again, but left traces behind and was quickly found.

Sven Ziegler

Shortly after midnight on Friday night, a third party reported that a gray Mazda had collided with a wall in Buchs. However, the car had driven off immediately. The reporting party was still able to read part of the license plate on the rear of the vehicle.

The police patrol that was deployed found the damaged wall and the front license plate of the accident vehicle at the scene of the accident. It also helped the police officers at the scene that the Mazda had probably been damaged in the collision and was leaking fluid slightly. Based on this trace and the clarifications regarding the license plate, the vehicle was found a short time later. The 19-year-old driver also returned to his car.

As it turned out, the Mazda driver was traveling with a 31-year-old passenger. Neither of them was injured in the accident. Extensive damage was caused to the vehicle and the wall.

According to initial reports, the driver had mixed up the accelerator and brake pedals and consequently left the road and collided with the wall near the Buchs community center. The driver was reported to the public prosecutor's office. He had to surrender his probationary driving license immediately.