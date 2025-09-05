Measles is an infectious disease that is often underestimated. (archive picture) Cynthia Goldsmith/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/dpa

At the start of the new school year, several cantons are reporting cases of measles in children. The highly contagious disease is causing quarantines and a renewed discussion about vaccination rates.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you New cases of measles have been confirmed in schools in Lucerne and Aargau, unvaccinated children and teachers must go into quarantine

Vaccination provides almost complete protection against severe cases, but the rate is still below average in some regions

Authorities warn against conspiracy theories and call for greater willingness to vaccinate to prevent outbreaks in the long term Show more

The start of school in Central Switzerland has been overshadowed by new cases of the disease: In the municipality of Ruswil in the canton of Lucerne, a girl was diagnosed with measles, CH Media reports. In the canton of Aargau, the cantonal medical service also confirmed a case at a school and imposed quarantine for unvaccinated pupils and teachers.

The highly contagious viral disease is considered one of the most dangerous infectious diseases of all. "All it takes is for an infected but not yet sick person to have been in a room two hours previously for an unvaccinated person to become infected," explained Simon Ming, spokesperson for the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), to CH-Media newspapers.

Measles can cause serious complications such as pneumonia or brain inflammation. "Measles often leads to serious complications - and sometimes death," the FOPH states. Anyone who is not immune must go into quarantine for 21 days if they come into contact with a sick person.

Vaccination rate is crucial

Last year, 97 cases of measles were registered in Switzerland, and 47 so far this year. Unvaccinated people often bring the infection with them from abroad, which leads to secondary cases in Switzerland.

The disease could have been eradicated long ago. According to the FOPH, vaccination coverage is 95 to 98 percent. Even if an infection occurs in rare cases despite vaccination, the course of the disease is significantly milder.

Conspiracy theories unsettle parents

Vaccination is scientifically undisputed, but misinformation is still circulating. Vaccination opponents, for example, spread the long-disproved claim that the measles vaccination can cause autism, or describe measles as a "harmless childhood disease". Conspiracy theories about the pharmaceutical industry's alleged profits also persist on social media.

Especially in rural regions such as the canton of Lucerne, the vaccination rate for children and adolescents is below the Swiss average.

