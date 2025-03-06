Heavily armed police officers in front of the man's house. BRK News

A 64-year-old mechanic from the Zurich Oberland allegedly kidnapped a municipal employee - apparently in connection with a seizure. The accused is now in custody.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 64-year-old mechanic allegedly kidnapped a municipal employee at gunpoint.

The alleged perpetrator had apparently fallen out with the authorities and is said not to have recognized the authority of the state.

Investigators are now looking into whether he was part of a radicalized anti-government network. Show more

Heavily armed officers stormed a house in Hittnau ZH on Friday morning and arrested a 64-year-old mechanic. The reason: the man is suspected of having kidnapped a municipal employee at gunpoint two weeks previously.

Witnesses reported a loud bang when the police stormed the building. "Then I heard screams," an eyewitness who observed the incident from his business across the street told theNZZ. The police spent hours removing weapons and ammunition from the building.

It was only later that the residents learned that their reclusive neighbor was a suspected kidnapper with possible links to the anti-government scene.

Suspect allegedly kidnapped seizure officer

According to previous investigations, the man allegedly kidnapped a 27-year-old employee of the municipality of Pfäffikon on February 13. According to media reports, the victim was a seizure officer who was apparently involved in the collection of the suspect's debts.

The man is said to have sat in the officer's car in a parking lot that evening and threatened him with a gun. But the plan went wrong: after a short time, the young man was able to free himself and flee.

Withdrew more and more from the public eye

The suspect had worked as a self-employed mechanic for decades. He is said to have become increasingly alienated from society in recent years. While he used to emphasize in interviews that he was resisting the "throwaway society", neighbors suggested that he had become increasingly difficult in recent years.

"If you said the wrong thing, he would talk for half an hour without a break and spread conspiracy theories," one neighbor toldBlick.

The man and his partner increasingly withdrew from public life. In 2020, they resigned from the local trade association without giving a reason. Neighbors suspect that he became radicalized during the coronavirus pandemic at the latest.

How dangerous is the anti-government scene in Switzerland?

According to Thomas Winkler, President of the Zurich Association of Debt Collection Officers, conflicts with state objectors are particularly problematic.

"They are convinced that the state has been dissolved and that debt collection officers have no legal authority," he tells the NZZ. These people are well networked and exchange strategies to resist official measures.

As recently as 2011, a radicalized citizen in Pfäffikon shot and killed his wife and the head of the social welfare office. Since then, the cantonal police have set up a special threat management team to deal with such cases.

For Winkler, the case is alarming: "The fact that an abduction has now occurred is a worrying development."

The police are now investigating whether the man was active in a network of state deniers and whether there are any indications of further radicalization. The 64-year-old is currently in custody - he is presumed innocent until a final verdict has been reached.