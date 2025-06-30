40 degrees in Athens: It's not exactly cool in the Mediterranean on June 27 - and the thermometer has soared even higher in the coming days. wetteronline

On the Spanish mainland, temperatures exceeded the 40-degree mark at the weekend. Nevertheless, the Mediterranean is still the most popular vacation destination, according to Swiss tour operators. But there are also alternatives.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Mediterranean region is currently suffering from a heatwave. This is happening more and more frequently due to climate change.

Nevertheless, the region remains the most popular travel destination for the Swiss, according to the three largest tour operators in response to a blue News inquiry.

Even the current heatwave won't change that.

Stay cool: These are the alternatives to the heat in the south. Show more

Spain has experienced the first heatwave of the year with maximum temperatures of more than 40 degrees: 75 percent of all municipalities in the country have warned of low, medium or even high health risks, depending on the region. It was hottest in the south of the mainland in Andalusia.

Such hot spells are now occurring earlier in the year, which experts link to man-made climate change. According to the national weather service Aemet, only two heatwaves were recorded in June between 1975 and 2000, compared to nine between 2000 and 2024.

The situation is similar throughout the Mediterranean region - and yet the region continues to be very popular with the Swiss. "In general, we see that summer is still the most popular time for our guests to travel with beach vacations," confirms TUI Suisse spokeswoman Sonja Ptassek in response to a blue News inquiry.

Enjoying a beach vacation - here the beach of Malaga in Spain. KEYSTONE

"Swiss customers long for sun, beach and sea in summer, preferably in the Mediterranean region," she continues. "What we are also seeing is a continuation of the trend towards second vacations in autumn, which is an attractive alternative to summer." Temperatures are lower, but the water is still warm.

Mediterranean region remains in demand

Stephan Kurmann echoes this sentiment: "In fact, demand for destinations in the Mediterranean region, such as Spain and Greece, has not changed significantly in recent weeks," writes the DERTOUR Suisse spokesperson. "Customers are aware of the potential heatwaves and are receiving targeted advice from travel agencies."

Heatwave in Athens: Swiss vacation customers are prepared, the travel agencies know. KEYSTONE

Travelers who are particularly sensitive to high temperatures would usually opt for cooler destinations early on. "Despite the heat warnings for the Mediterranean countries, there has been no serious change in short-term bookings so far."

"Mediterranean destinations such as Greece, Spain and Cyprus are still among the most popular summer destinations," says Hotelplan: "Many people long for the sea, want to feel the sand under their feet - and enjoy sunny and stable weather," says spokeswoman Sara Vidal.

Cooler alternatives in the north

Travelers are generally aware that it can be very hot in these regions in summer: "Certain destinations such as Turkey are currently recording even higher booking figures than last year - interest has risen again in the last seven days alone."

Turkey is currently rising in popularity among travelers: Here, boys cool off in the Bosporurs near Istanbul. Picture: Die Türkei steigt gerade in der Gunst der Reisenden

And what are the alternatives to heat vacations in the south? "For guests who want to explore northern destinations, one of the northern routes with the Mein Schiff fleet could be an option in summer, for example, which, depending on the route, lead to the Baltic States, Norway, Iceland or Great Britain," suggests TUI Suisse spokeswoman Ptassek.

DERTOUR spokesperson Kurmann also recommends "destinations with milder temperatures, such as Scandinavia or the Baltic States": Finnish Lapland and Sweden in particular are becoming increasingly popular. "Guests who already know the region through winter travel are increasingly combining round trips with stays. Scotland and the Hurtigruten are also popular destinations in summer."

Off into the wilderness - or to Georgia

Sara Vidal from Hotelplan writes: "Destinations such as the UK, Sweden, Norway and Iceland are particularly popular with our customers." The proportion of bookings for northern destinations has increased in recent years - "albeit at a lower level".

The restaurant at the stern of a cruise ship operated by Norwegian company Color Line, which travels between Oslo and Kiel in northern Germany. pic.twitter.com/lN7kJlCnMg — The Figen (@TheFigen_) April 4, 2025

The northern vacation destinations "impress with their impressive variety - from hiking and canoeing to relaxing hours by the water and cultural discoveries - and are therefore an ideal destination for active people, families with children and young and older vacation guests alike."

Remote vacation destinations are also in vogue this year. Examples include "simple but cozy houses in the wilderness, often right on the lake and with their own boat - a paradise for anyone who appreciates peace and pure nature".

Vidal also knows an insider tip: Georgia. "Edelweiss has been flying non-stop from Zurich to Tbilisi since April 2025. The country impresses with a mixture of cultural diversity, beautiful landscapes, fine food and wine and great hospitality."

