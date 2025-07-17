Patience is currently required around Zurich main station. Large-scale detour will be in place until the end of July. Drone images show the extent of the construction work.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The streetcar tracks on Zurich's Bahnhofquai are being renovated.

The Bahnhofquai/HB stop will be completely closed until the end of July.

There will be detour for a total of 13 streetcar and bus lines. Show more

Anyone who currently has to go to work in Zurich or is taking a trip to the city on the Limmat can expect their journey to be more difficult. The reason: from July 12 to 31, track construction work will be taking place at Zurich main station, Switzerland's most important transportation hub.

During this period, streetcar and bus services from the main station to Central via the station bridge will be interrupted. The Bahnhofquai/HB stop will not be served. Replacement stops will be set up for the Bahnhofplatz/HB and Bahnhofstrasse/HB streetcar stops. A total of 13 streetcar and bus routes will be diverted.

The direct connection from Central to Bahnhofplatz is also interrupted for car traffic. There are detour on both sides of the Limmat.

Bicycle traffic will be routed around the construction site from the main station in the direction of Central. For pedestrians, the entrances to the Shop Ville at the Bahnhofquai stop are closed.

The current construction site is just the beginning

The reason for the mega construction site is preparatory work for the complete renovation of the "Bahnhofquai" streetcar stop, which will begin in January 2026. The total costs for the renovation of the streetcar stop and the track construction work amount to CHF 28.56 million.

With around 44,000 passengers a day, the "Bahnhofquai" streetcar stop is a central interface for commuters and visitors to the city between the main railway station, the old town and the university area. The existing system from the 1950s is being repaired, extended and made barrier-free due to its age.