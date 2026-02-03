A dispute arises in a retirement home in Graubünden. (symbolic image) Sina Schuldt/dpa

The Rigahaus retirement home in Chur escalated in the autumn with mass resignations, serious accusations from the nursing staff and personnel consequences at the top. The conflict is now being taken to court.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In September 2025, around 15 nursing staff at the Rigahaus senior citizens' center in Chur resigned at the same time.

Nursing staff and the professional association made serious accusations against the management and foundation board.

After public recriminations, the dispute now ends up in court. Show more

On 12 September 2025, the situation at the Rigahaus senior citizens' center in Chur escalated. Around 15 nursing staff handed in their notice within a short space of time. A few days later, the case was made public by "Südostschweiz".

It was triggered by a letter from the nursing staff to the management. The letter described numerous grievances. Criticisms included a persistent shortage of staff, a lack of involvement in decision-making and what the nursing staff saw as an incorrect focus in operations.

For example, money had been spent on the external image and catering, while there had been a lack of basic resources in day-to-day care. In addition, apprentices were considered full-time employees in the duty roster, although they should actually be supervised.

Resignation of the managing director and other departures

Shortly after the dismissals became known, Rigahaus took the first steps. The managing director at the time resigned from his position. In a statement, he admitted that he had not recognized the warning signs consistently enough.

At the same time, there was further personnel turbulence. Two employees were dismissed without notice. The Board of Trustees confirmed several departures, but assured that the statutory minimum requirements for staff would continue to be met.

The cantonal nursing association also intervened. Its president publicly declared that the Board of Trustees had not sufficiently fulfilled its duty of care. There had been indications that could have been interpreted as reports of danger.

Public apportionment of blame leads to new escalation

In the view of the care association, the staff shortage not only put a strain on employees, but also jeopardized the care of residents. The Board of Trustees rejected these accusations and stated that measures had been taken immediately after the situation became known.

At the beginning of October 2025, the Board of Trustees also commented publicly on the crisis. In an interview, the president explained that they had not been informed about the actual situation for a long time - not even by the head of nursing at the time. The nursing staff said that everything was under control.

These statements triggered strong reactions. The former head of nursing strongly disagreed and spoke of a serious violation of her personality. Several nursing staff confirmed her account and criticized the Board of Trustees for shifting responsibility away from itself.

Case goes to court

Now "Südostschweiz" has revealed that the dispute between Rigahaus and the former head of nursing is being taken to court. When asked, the Board of Trustees refused to comment on the content of the case, referring to the ongoing proceedings. The other side did not make a statement either.

At the same time, the canton also intervened. The health authorities began to closely monitor the staff situation at Rigahaus. At times, checks were carried out weekly, later monthly.

According to the canton, the Riga House currently meets the legal requirements. At the same time, it was pointed out that even a single long-term absence could be enough for the requirements to no longer be met - with possible admission freezes as a consequence.