The district building in Dietikon ZH, where the trial against two alleged kidnappers is taking place in the district court today. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/Walter Bieri

A 31-year-old Swiss man and a 34-year-old German man must stand trial in Dietikon. According to the indictment, they allegedly locked up an elderly man in the canton of Zurich and later left him helpless in his vacation home on Elba.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two men allegedly locked an elderly man in his apartment in the canton of Zurich and later abandoned him in his vacation home on the island of Elba.

This Tuesday, the 31-year-old Swiss man and the 34-year-old German man will stand before a Zurich court in Dietikon.

The incidents, which took place in August 2024, culminated in the victim being abducted to the Italian island of Elba. Show more

The trial of two men aged 31 and 34 begins on Tuesday at Dietikon District Court. The public prosecutor's office accuses the Swiss and the German of taking control of a then 81-year-old man from the canton of Zurich in August 2024.

The public prosecutor's office accuses the two defendants of deprivation of liberty, coercion, fraud and theft, according to the indictments. The two men have been in prison for almost a year and will go on trial today, Tuesday, at the Dietikon ZH district court.

The incidents, which took place in August 2024, culminated in the abduction of the victim to the Italian island of Elba. The 81-year-old man owned a vacation home there at the time of the crime.

The two accused left the man, who was barely able to move due to health problems, there alone - without food supplies and without the medication he needed. He is said to have been unable to leave the house or call for help. It was only after almost two weeks that he was found there by someone looking for him.

Bullied and harassed

The two suspects and the senior citizen, who lives in the canton of Zurich, met through a mutual acquaintance. According to the indictment, the two men told the 81-year-old that his car was bugged. They would help him solve the problem. In fact, they sold the car to a used car dealer for 2,200 francs and pocketed the money.

They then accused the elderly man of having hired a hit man to kill them. They took his phones and locked him up in his apartment. After a few days, they told him that they had something to do in Milan and that he had to come with them. Once there, the two accused harassed and tormented their victim, according to the indictment. For example, he had to stand in a fountain in his shoes and socks. They also put their hands on his leg several times, causing him to fall. They then returned to Zurich, where they locked him up in his apartment again.

The sentences requested by the public prosecutor for the two defendants will only be announced at the trial.