Students at the University of Kent queue up to receive antibiotics as a precaution. Picture: Keystone/PA Wire/Gareth Fuller

One of the largest meningitis outbreaks has claimed two lives in the UK. Experts are cautiously sounding the all-clear for Switzerland: the disease is rare in this country - but it can quickly become life-threatening.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you There has been a major meningitis outbreak in the UK with two deaths and around 20 people infected. The authorities are talking about one of the biggest outbreaks ever.

In Switzerland, the disease remains rare. Although bacterial forms are dangerous, they do not pose a major threat overall.

Thanks to vaccinations, rapid treatment and clear protective measures, a major outbreak in this country is considered unlikely. Show more

In the UK, two young people in the Canterbury region have died from meningitis and at least eleven others have become seriously ill. A total of around 20 cases have been registered. The authorities are talking about the biggest outbreak in years. Thousands of contact persons have been identified and many are receiving antibiotics as a precaution.

What is the situation in Switzerland?

According to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), there are around 50 serious invasive meningococcal diseases every year. Children under the age of five, adolescents and young adults are particularly affected.

Life-threatening disease

"Bacterial forms of meningitis can be life-threatening. An infection is therefore very serious from a medical point of view. There are different causes: viral is more common and usually milder, bacterial is rarer but more dangerous," says Silvio Brugger, Senior Consultant at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases and Hospital Hygiene, when asked by blue News.

Brugger clarifies: "A major outbreak like the one in the UK is rather unlikely in Switzerland, but local clusters are possible."

Why Switzerland is prepared

Switzerland is well prepared: "There is an established post-exposure prophylaxis after close contact, clear recommendations for vaccinations and rapid antibiotic treatment in the case of bacterial meningitis."

A case at a recruit school in February showed how quickly the response is. At that time, there was a case of meningococcal disease within the troop. One person fell seriously ill and other contact persons had to be treated as a precaution. The authorities reacted immediately: close contacts were identified, medically examined and given prophylactic antibiotics. In addition, hygiene measures were reinforced and the situation closely monitored.

Vaccinations as the most important protection

Prevention remains a key issue. "The most important thing is vaccination according to the Swiss vaccination schedule, especially against meningococcus, pneumococcus and Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib), especially in high-risk groups," says Brugger.

Meningococci remain rare in Switzerland overall, but the responsible serogroups can change over time, explains Brugger. "This is precisely why the FOPH and specialist agencies are constantly monitoring the situation and adapting vaccination recommendations. Today, vaccinations against B as well as A, C, W, Y cover the majority of the relevant serogroups in Switzerland."

Take symptoms seriously

Despite low case numbers, meningitis can quickly become dangerous. The first signs are often fever, headache or stiff neck. Brugger emphasizes: "If meningitis is suspected, medical clarification should be sought immediately because bacterial forms can become severe very quickly."

The outbreak in the UK shows how quickly the disease can spread. In Switzerland, although the risk is low, symptoms should be taken seriously.