Should transit traffic through Switzerland be subject to charges? MEP Christophe Grudler thinks this is a bad idea. Bild: KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer)

Criticism from Brussels: French MEP Christophe Grudler has sharply criticized the transit fee planned by the Swiss parliament. He calls for a coordinated solution instead.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you MEP Christophe Grudler has criticized the transit fee proposed by the Swiss parliament.

The proposal is a "poor response" to a "real problem".

Grudler calls for a coordinated solution instead

A transit fee would turn foreign drivers into "scapegoats".

Grudler warned of a domino effect. Show more

The fee demanded by the Swiss parliament for transit traffic through Switzerland has met with criticism in Brussels. French MEP Christophe Grudler is calling for a coordinated solution.

The project is a "bad answer" to a "real problem", Grudler said in a statement on Friday. Congestion exists throughout the Alpine region - in Switzerland, Austria, France and Italy - with direct consequences for the quality of life.

By targeting transit traffic, the project would de facto mainly affect foreign drivers. "Making them the scapegoats will not lead to a drastic reduction in traffic jams," said Grudler.

The Frenchman also warned of a domino effect: there is a risk that Switzerland's neighboring countries will also take similar measures. According to Grudler, 40 percent of Swiss people travel by car on vacation. He spoke out in favor of alternative solutions, such as an additional shift from road to rail.

Grudler is the European Parliament's permanent rapporteur for relations with Switzerland. The Frenchman is a member of the liberal Renew Group.

Parliament demands levy for transit traffic

On Thursday, a large majority of the Swiss parliament passed a motion to the Federal Council calling for a transit levy. The motion's author Marco Chiesa (SVP/TI) said that the levy was not a punishment, but a means of controlling traffic and distributing the costs fairly. He said that mere transit traffic was of no significant benefit to Switzerland.

Transport Minister Albert Rösti spoke out against the project on behalf of the Federal Council. In purely legal terms, it was compatible with Switzerland's treaties with the EU, he said. However, it remained to be seen how the EU would react politically.